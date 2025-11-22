Crypto Mondays Austin Presents: Regenerative Wealth — Where Blockchain, Wellness, Fashion, and Human Potential Meet

Austin, TX, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Mondays Austin announces Regenerative Wealth, an innovative gathering that merges technology, wellness, fashion, and conscious community in a way only Austin can.







As part of Crypto Mondays—the world’s largest in-real-life crypto community with over 150,000 members across 58 active chapters in 18 countries—the Austin chapter is shaping a new identity by integrating lifestyle practices, creative expression, and personal development with Web3 education and blockchain culture with their monthly meetup.

Crypto Mondays has long been known as a global grassroots movement built on curiosity, collaboration, and shared knowledge. Austin now takes this mission further—reflecting the city’s signature blend of culture, wellness, and technological innovation.



From breath work and yoga sessions at the events to creative showcases and conversations on regenerative economics, Austin is redefining what it means to gather around emerging technologies.

Austin’s Crypto Mondays Chapter — Innovation at the Intersection of Tech, Wellness, and Culture

Austin’s Crypto Mondays chapter has quickly become one of the most forward-thinking in the global network. True to the city’s identity as a place where creativity, wellness, and technology naturally converge, Crypto Mondays Austin is redefining how people engage with blockchain and emerging tools.

By taking a holistic approach that supports the well-being, clarity, and personal development of the community, the Austin chapter creates space for both newcomers learning about crypto and industry professionals already shaping the space. We honor and acknowledge all who contribute to this evolving ecosystem.

As host Alizah Whitney Johnson explains: “When individuals operate at their highest potential, they can use emerging technologies—whether crypto, AI, decentralized platforms—with greater clarity, impact, and intention.”

This vision has positioned Austin as a creative and integrative force within the global Crypto Mondays movement.

In addition to hosting the event, Alizah is also a singer–songwriter. She has produced an original Crypto Mondays song, and a special version of the track inspired specifically for this fashion showcase will debut during the show. The performance amplifies the evening’s message, merging music, culture, and technology to elevate the creative spirit of the event.

A Special Fashion Showcase Highlighting Conscious Creativity

A centerpiece of the Regenerative Wealth experience is the empowerment fashion showcase presented through Media of Society’s Friends in Fashion educational program. This showcase features work from Mama Ayni Collective, a designer and global brand blending ancestral wisdom with modern craftsmanship through a conscious business model rooted in reciprocity and sustainability.

The fashion showcase embodies the event’s purpose: To inspire creators, designers, and entrepreneurs to enter the Web3 landscape with confidence, creativity, and the potential for expanded impact.

Alizah is also part of an on-chain creative consulting agency focused on onboarding fashion designers, artists, and healers into the Web3 ecosystem—unlocking opportunities in digital identity, tokenized membership, utility-based NFTs, and decentralized commerce.

Media of Society: Using Media to Bring Out the Best in Society

This event is produced in collaboration with Media of Society , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting communities through film, music, mentorship, and social impact storytelling. Media of Society views media as one of the most influential forces shaping culture and has launched a dedicated social media and content campaign around Regenerative Wealth, spotlighting sponsors, creatives, and the Austin blockchain community.

Hosted at OWN Headquarters — A Blockchain-Based Social Platform

Regenerative Wealth is hosted at OWN Headquarters, a blockchain-powered social media platform. Own.App is the next-gen gamified social media app that is a performance-based content platform, where creators earn from ranked content or moments based on true merit, while owning their audience and content - driven by real-time engagement and scarcity. The venue perfectly aligns with the event’s emphasis on sovereignty, creative empowerment, and decentralized innovation.

Featured Brands — To Name a Few

While many partners contribute to this ecosystem, there are several sponsors that we would like to highlight:

Mama Ayni Collectiv e the brand unites creators worldwide, blending ancestral wisdom with modern craftsmanship through a decentralized, conscious business model rooted in reciprocity, empowerment, and sustainability.

e the brand unites creators worldwide, blending ancestral wisdom with modern craftsmanship through a decentralized, conscious business model rooted in reciprocity, empowerment, and sustainability. Adi’s Herbal Alchemy (Adi Mairal, aka Rick) bridging herbal medicine with crypto education to support holistic wellness and financial sovereignty.

Godspeed your all-in-one hydration and energy cocktail supporting daily vitality and performance.

your all-in-one hydration and energy cocktail supporting daily vitality and performance. Tipping Point (tippingpoint.app) — “crowdfunding reimagined,” offering transparent, on-chain fundraising without the risks of traditional platforms.

A Global Vision for 2025 and Beyond

Media of Society will host a series of national and international events throughout the coming year, expanding the reach and impact of this community-driven movement. One of the first major activations is a Crypto Mondays pop-up at the Sundance Film Festival, hosted by Alizah Whitney Johnson—bringing Austin’s creative, integrative energy to a global stage. The community is also preparing for a major Crypto Mondays activation during SXSW, celebrating Austin’s continued leadership in technology, culture, and conscious innovation.

Event Details:

Crypto Mondays — Regenerative Wealth

Own HQ at 1114 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin TX

RSVP Here: https://partiful.com/e/ULr8DZXDpPuyP1bxUXFE

Media Contact:

Alizah Whitney Johnson

Founder, Media of Society & AI True Value

Host, Crypto Mondays Austin

alizah@aitruevalue.com

For Sponsorships, Exposure, or Donations

Companies interested in brand exposure, sponsorship opportunities for this or future events, or in donating to Media of Society to support our programs and community initiatives, please contact: mediaofsociety@gmail.com



Media of Society — nonprofit 501(c)(3)

We look forward to building with partners who share our vision of conscious innovation, community empowerment, and regenerative prosperity.

