Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Phase 6 Sell-Out After Raising $18.9M With 18,200+ Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving through one of its strongest growth periods to date, with the project now raising over $18.9 million and surpassing 18,200 holders. The presale’s sixth phase is already more than 90% allocated, placing the project on the verge of its next scheduled price increase. This momentum comes as Mutuum continues expanding its development roadmap, rolling out updates on audits, core features, and the upcoming V1 protocol that is planned to debut later this year.





The combination of rising community participation, active development, and a clearly defined release timeline has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the more closely watched new DeFi launches. With Phase 6 nearing its final allocation and the next stage introducing a 20% price adjustment, the project enters a key period ahead of its testnet release scheduled for Q4 2025.

Presale Progress Accelerates as Phase 6 Approaches Full Allocation

Mutuum Finance’s presale has been structured around fixed allocations and tiered pricing, rewarding earlier phases with lower entry points. Since launching at $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has steadily increased in value, climbing to $0.035 in Phase 6, a rise of 250% from its initial price. This upward progression reflects the project’s consistent demand across each stage.

The project reports $18.9 million raised and a fast-growing community now exceeding 18,200 holders. With Phase 6 already 90% sold out, the next 20% price adjustment is scheduled for Phase 7. The data reflects accelerating presale demand, and the remaining allocation in this phase has become increasingly limited. Investors still have the opportunity to secure tokens at the current $0.035 price before the presale progresses into Phase 7.

Team Confirms V1 Protocol Coming to Testnet in Q4 2025

The Mutuum Finance development team recently announced on X that the first version of its lending and borrowing protocol V1 is scheduled for release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This update has become one of the project’s most anticipated milestones, as it represents the transition from presale momentum to hands-on product testing.

The upcoming testnet will introduce several core components, including:

a liquidity pool for borrowing and lending activity

mtTokens, which act as interest-bearing receipts

a debt-tracking token system

a liquidator bot

and support for ETH and USDT as the first lendable and collateral assets



Further details are expected closer to launch, and the team has confirmed that more previews of the user interface and protocol mechanics will be shared ahead of the testnet window.

Independent Security Audit Underway With Halborn

Mutuum Finance also provided an important update regarding security development. The team confirmed that Halborn Security, one of the best-known blockchain auditing firms, is currently reviewing the protocol’s lending and borrowing smart contracts. The core codebase for V1 has been finalized and is now undergoing formal analysis.

These findings are expected to be shared progressively, and Mutuum’s developers stated they will provide regular updates as Halborn completes the review. The audit is a critical step toward the Q4 2025 testnet and reinforces the project’s focus on safety before going live on mainnet.

Core Features: Lending, Borrowing and the Mutuum Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance is being designed as a full decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to lend, borrow, and interact with on-chain markets while maintaining full control of their assets. The platform’s structure revolves around a dual lending approach that aims to make DeFi more accessible, flexible, and efficient for everyday users.

At the heart of this system is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, which uses pooled liquidity markets. Users can deposit assets into shared pools and receive mtTokens at a 1:1 ratio. These mtTokens function as yield-bearing receipts: their redeemable value grows over time as borrowers use liquidity from the pool, allowing depositors to earn APY that adjusts dynamically with market activity.

Mutuum Finance will also support a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for assets that may not fit into traditional pooled markets. This gives users the ability to create isolated lending agreements for niche or more volatile tokens, expanding the number of supported assets while keeping the main liquidity pools secure.





mtTokens serve as a central component of the ecosystem. Beyond representing deposits and yield, they can also be staked in Mutuum’s safety module, where participants will receive MUTM dividend distributions sourced from protocol revenue. This structure creates an additional utility layer, meaning users are not only earning interest from pool activity but may also benefit from long-term platform growth through the dividend model.

Overall, Mutuum Finance aims to deliver a lending environment built around passive yield, flexible borrowing options, and multi-use token design. Automated smart contracts manage interest rate adjustments, enforce collateral requirements, and ensure transparency across all interactions. Borrowers can select between variable or stable interest rates based on their strategy, while lenders earn through mtToken appreciation.

As part of its broader vision, Mutuum Finance also plans to integrate an on-demand stablecoin mechanism outlined in its documentation. This stablecoin is designed to expand liquidity access and offer users a predictable borrowing option backed by over-collateralized positions.

Through this combination of lending markets, yield mechanics, collateral flexibility, and revenue-sharing, Mutuum Finance aims to build a DeFi platform that is both user-friendly and structurally robust.

Phase 2 Development Moving Forward

Mutuum Finance recently announced that Phase 1 of the roadmap is complete and that the project is now fully in Phase 2, which focuses on building and refining the protocol.

This stage includes:

smart contract development

back-end and front-end engineering

risk parameter setup

advanced feature implementation

The consistent output of updates shows that the project is actively developing in parallel with its presale, strengthening confidence in the upcoming V1 testnet timeline.

With over 90% of Phase 6 sold out, more than 18,200 holders, and $18.9 million raised, Mutuum Finance continues to move through some of its most defining stages. The next presale price increase of 20% in Phase 7 is approaching, while development updates, the Halborn audit, and the upcoming V1 testnet keep the project firmly in focus as it builds toward its Q4 2025 release.