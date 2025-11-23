Bitcoin Munari Presale Gains Attention While BTC Erases All Its 2025 Gains





Bitcoin Munari has opened its public presale at an initial price of $0.10, beginning token distribution as the project prepares for its Solana deployment in early 2026 and subsequent transition to a dedicated Layer-1 chain.

HELSINKI, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari announced the launch of its public presale at an initial price of $0.10, beginning distribution ahead of its January 2026 SPL deployment on Solana. The presale arrives during a period of notable market stress, with Bitcoin retracing to its lowest levels since April and relinquishing all gains accumulated earlier in the year. This environment has renewed attention toward projects structured with predetermined token economics and multi-stage development roadmaps.

Presale Opens at $0.10 With Fixed-Supply Allocation

The Bitcoin Munari presale begins with Round 1 priced at $0.10, the first stage in a ten-round distribution sequence that progresses toward a final presale price of $3.00. A total of 53% of BTCM’s fixed 21 million supply is allocated to the public sale, with all tokens unlocking simultaneously at the SPL launch on January 20, 2026.

A Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said the opening round reflects a planning process set well before the current downturn.

“The presale follows a strict schedule of predefined terms and release points,” the spokesperson noted. “Market swings don’t alter the distribution structure or the supply model.”

Munari Extends Bitcoin’s Supply Framework With Modern Capabilities

The Bitcoin Munari design applies the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — to extend the economic characteristics of Bitcoin into a more flexible technical environment. BTCM inherits Bitcoin’s capped supply while incorporating programmability through EVM-compatible smart contracts and user-configurable privacy options.

Launching initially on Solana gives BTCM the ability to transact with low fees and sub-second settlement, establishing immediate utility during the early phase of the project. This framework allows Munari to operate within a live ecosystem while its independent blockchain is prepared.

Development Progress Continues Toward Mainnet Migration

Development of the Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 blockchain advances in parallel with the Solana presale phase. The planned consensus design uses delegated proof-of-stake validation and targets throughput in the thousands of transactions per second. User-controlled privacy layers and protocol-level governance tools form part of the mainnet’s architecture, along with a migration bridge enabling SPL tokens to transition to the new chain during the 2027 rollout.

“The two-stage deployment gives us an operational environment from day one while allowing the mainnet to evolve under testing and auditing cycles,” a spokesperson said. “The transition path is sequenced to support both stability and continuity.”

Solana Phase Supports Immediate Utility

BTCM will operate fully on Solana until the migration begins, enabling compatibility with established wallets, decentralized exchanges, and auditing tools. The Solana environment provides a practical foundation for initial liquidity and transaction execution while the mainnet undergoes performance evaluation, validator onboarding, and security review.

Core components supporting this stage have completed external assessment, including audits by Solidproof and Spy Wolf and a team KYC verification by Spy Wolf .

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

