Bitcoin Munari Round 4 Ends Tonight as Crypto Fear Index Holds at Extreme Fear Levels





HELSINKI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari will close its Round 4 presale tonight at a fixed price of $0.50, marking a scheduled transition to the project’s next pricing stage amid continued caution across the broader crypto market. The deadline comes as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains at 23—deep in extreme fear territory—despite a short-term recovery in total market capitalization following the weekend’s liquidation-driven pullback.

This movement unfolded against a macro environment characterized by reduced expectations of a December rate cut ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s December 11 meeting. Market makers described recent positioning changes as measured de-risking rather than capitulation, noting that large holders have adjusted short-term exposure while maintaining longer-term allocations. Despite the rebound, the Fear & Greed Index remains in extreme fear territory at 23, averaging 20 across the past week.

Sentiment Metrics Hold Below Recovery Levels as BTCM Approaches Deadline

The Fear & Greed Index, drawing on volatility, trading volumes, social sentiment, surveys, Bitcoin dominance, and search activity, has remained anchored near the bottom of its range despite higher asset prices. This divergence reflects ongoing caution among market participants assessing liquidity depth after the weekend’s forced selling. Market makers noted that large holders reduced near-term exposure but maintained strategic allocations, framing the move as a temporary recalibration.





These sentiment readings have influenced how users evaluate early-stage assets, particularly those with fixed supply models and clear distribution parameters. Projects preparing to close presale rounds, including Bitcoin Munari, continue to absorb attention as participants weigh today’s recovery against the broader emotional backdrop captured in sentiment indices.

Presale Round 4 Reaches Final Hours at a Fixed $0.50 Price

Bitcoin Munari’s Round 4 presale closes tonight at $0.50, marking the final opportunity to participate before the model advances to its next step. The ten-round structure maintains a benchmark valuation of $6.00, defining a 1,100% ROI for this round. Tokens unlock at Solana SPL deployment with immediate access for participants, followed by a 1:1 migration into the project’s Layer-1 chain upon mainnet release.

The supply cap of 21,000,000 BTCM distributes across five fixed allocations:

11,130,000 for public presale, 6,090,000 for validator rewards, 1,680,000 for liquidity provisioning, and two 1,050,000 allocations for team vesting and ecosystem development. This distribution remains a central reference point for participants assessing concentration and supply accessibility relative to comparable presale-stage assets.

Infrastructure Rollout and Audit Validation Supporting Project Development

Bitcoin Munari’s infrastructure is organized around a two-phase progression. The initial phase operates on Solana, allowing BTCM to function through established tooling and low-cost execution during its early growth period. The subsequent migration introduces a dedicated Layer-1 chain featuring delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, EVM compatibility, configurable privacy functions, governance capabilities, and a 1:1 migration bridge linking SPL tokens to the mainnet asset.





Independent evaluations have reviewed the associated contract structures. Bitcoin Munari has undergone a full assessment by Solidproof and an additional audit by Spy Wolf . Team identity documentation is available through the Spy Wolf KYC report . CryptoDexWorld reviewed the phased architecture and validator-oriented security structure in its recent coverage.

Participation Models as the Validator Network Gains Visibility

Validator participation has become a key focus as development progresses toward mainnet. The program allocates 29% of total supply to support network operations over a ten-year period. Full validator nodes require 10,000 BTCM and hardware consisting of an 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These nodes perform block validation and contribute to network uptime metrics.

A mobile validator option enables participation through a lightweight Android client with a requirement of 1,000 BTCM, offering a lower entry point while contributing to consensus verification. Delegation remains available at 100 BTCM, giving non-technical participants access to staking rewards through established validators. Year 1 rewards for all validator-linked roles fall within 18–25% APY, dependent on uptime and total stake across the network.

Extreme Fear Conditions Shape Timing Decisions Around BTCM

Although prices have recovered from the weekend’s liquidation event, sentiment readings remain low. The index’s multi-day consolidation in extreme fear territory has provided context for market participation patterns as traders reassess short-term exposure. Market observers have noted that while structural holders remained positioned, allocation pacing has adjusted to reflect caution in the broader environment.

For Bitcoin Munari, the backdrop coincides with the final hours of Round 4 at a fixed $0.50 valuation. The combination of sentiment-driven hesitation and presale timeline compression has contributed to increased monitoring of the project’s final participation window before its next price step.





