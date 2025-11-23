New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Moves Into Phase 2 Development as Phase 6 Passes 90%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a pivotal stage in its growth as the project officially moves into Phase 2 development, while its presale continues to accelerate with Phase 6 now over 90% sold out. The momentum around Mutuum comes from a blend of active development, expanding community interest, and clear timelines released by the team regarding the upcoming launch of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol later this year.





Phase 6 Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance’s presale is built around a structured token distribution model, with a total supply of 4 billion MUTM, of which 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is allocated specifically for the presale. So far, the project has already sold over 800 million tokens, positioning the presale as one of the more actively subscribed DeFi offerings of 2025. The presale has now raised $18.9 million and attracted more than 18,200 holders, reinforcing the strong demand driving Phase 6 toward full allocation.

Since starting at $0.01 in Phase 1, the presale price has steadily risen to the current $0.035 in Phase 6, representing roughly 250% growth from the earliest entry. The confirmed listing price of $0.06 places the current stage at nearly 2x below its debut valuation, while the progression from Phase 1 to launch represents about 600% appreciation. With Phase 6 already more than 90% sold out, the remaining allocation is limited as the presale prepares to advance into Phase 7, which will introduce a 20% price increase.

Momentum has also grown after the team introduced card purchases for MUTM, giving users a direct way to buy tokens without crypto. A full step-by-step guide is available on the project’s official X account, making the process accessible to both new and experienced users.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building Beyond the Presale

While the presale continues to move quickly, Mutuum Finance is actively developing a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem focused on accessibility, security, and flexibility. The platform will combine pooled liquidity markets with isolated peer-to-peer lending options, allowing users to interact with both mainstream and volatile assets. Its yield-bearing mtTokens, which users receive when they deposit assets, will grow in redeemable value over time and can later be staked to earn MUTM dividends from protocol revenue. The protocol is designed to maintain full user custody, automated interest adjustments, and transparent collateral rules across all interactions.

The team has already confirmed that the first version of Mutuum’s lending and borrowing protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release will introduce the platform’s core foundation, including mtToken mechanics, liquidity pool functionality, borrower interest options, collateral and liquidation logic, and support for initial assets such as ETH and USDT. The V1 release marks Mutuum’s transition from presale stage to real on-chain functionality.

Halborn Security Audit Now Underway

Alongside development, Mutuum Finance recently announced that Halborn Security has begun reviewing the project’s finalized lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase is now under formal analysis, marking an important milestone as the team prepares for public testing. According to the announcement, updates will be shared consistently, and the testnet launch window will be confirmed once Halborn completes the initial stages of its audit.

The team also stated that a beta version of the platform is planned to go live around the same time the token launches. Releasing the protocol early in the token’s lifecycle may increase the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, as platforms with active utility tend to draw stronger interest from major listing partners. Analysts often view synchronized token and platform launches as favorable for long-term market positioning and price performance.

Roadmap Progress: Moving Through Phase 2 Development

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is divided into four stages, and the project has now fully completed Phase 1, which covered the presale launch, marketing, smart contract preparation, tracking-platform listings, and early community-building milestones. The project is now progressing through Phase 2, where smart contracts, back-end systems, the front-end interface, and risk-parameter logic are actively being developed. This phase reflects steady technical progress in parallel with the strong presale performance.

With Phase 6 now above 90% sold out, the next 20% price increase approaching, and development moving forward at a rapid pace, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most defining stages of its launch. The upcoming Q4 2025 protocol release, Halborn’s ongoing audit, Phase 2 development progress, and early platform rollout plans continue to build momentum around the project. While the remaining allocation in Phase 6 is limited, the presale is still open at the current $0.035 pricing tier before moving into its next phase.