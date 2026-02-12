Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Development Update: New Roadmap Milestones as Funding is Over $20.5M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum based DeFi crypto project, has released updated roadmap details as total funding surpasses $20.5M. The team confirmed continued development progress across lending infrastructure, security reviews, and protocol testing.



The project is positioning itself within the decentralized finance sector as a new crypto focused on structured lending markets. According to publicly available information, Mutuum Finance has also expanded its holder base to more than 19,000 participants while advancing through its current token distribution phase.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol designed to connect lenders and borrowers through structured liquidity markets. The goal is to allow users to supply digital assets and earn yield, while borrowers access liquidity without selling their holdings. The protocol architecture is built around two markets known as P2C and P2P.

The first model, Peer to Contract (P2C), operates through shared liquidity pools. Users deposit assets into these pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens represent the user’s supplied position and increase in value as borrower interest accrues.

The interest rate model is utilization based. When liquidity in a pool is high, borrowing rates remain lower to encourage activity. When liquidity tightens, rates increase to attract deposits and encourage repayments, helping restore balance.

The second model, Peer to Peer (P2P), supports more direct lending markets for selected assets. In this structure, borrowing is governed by defined Loan to Value ratios and liquidation thresholds. Each supported token carries risk parameters that determine how much can be borrowed against it and when liquidation is triggered. These controls are designed to maintain protocol solvency and reduce risk during periods of market volatility.

mtTokens and the Incentive Structure

A core component of the Mutuum Finance design is the mtToken system. When users supply assets into liquidity pools, they receive mtTokens that represent their share of the pool. As borrowers pay interest, the value of those mtTokens increases over time, directly linking yield to lending activity.

In addition, the official roadmap highlights a buy and distribute mechanism that is still under development. Under this model, MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. The intention is to connect token demand to real protocol usage rather than short term speculation. According to the roadmap, this structure is designed to support long term sustainability by aligning lending activity with token incentives.

Stablecoin and Layer 2 Plans

According to roadmap updates, Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce an overcollateralized stablecoin within its ecosystem. Stable assets can enhance capital efficiency inside lending markets and reduce volatility exposure for borrowers.

The team has also outlined plans for Layer 2 integration. Lower transaction costs and faster settlement times are expected to improve user experience and make lending interactions more accessible. Layer 2 expansion may also allow the protocol to scale more efficiently as adoption grows.

In addition to these developments, the protocol design anticipates the use of decentralized oracle infrastructure to ensure accurate asset pricing. Reliable price feeds are critical for maintaining Loan to Value calculations and liquidation thresholds..

Protocol Launch and Testing Environment

Mutuum Finance recently activated its V1 protocol , with the team confirming the launch through an official announcement on X . This release introduces a live testing environment where users can interact with the core mechanics of the lending system before full scale deployment.

In the current version, participants can supply assets into liquidity pools that include ETH, WBTC, USDT, and LINK. When assets are deposited, users receive mtTokens that represent their supplied position. These mtTokens reflect accrued interest over time based on borrowing activity within each pool. On the borrowing side, users can open positions against supported collateral and monitor how their Loan to Value ratio and health factor adjust as market prices move.

The interface also allows users to track debt balances in real time and observe how utilization impacts interest rates. Liquidation thresholds and collateral buffers are visible, helping participants understand how risk parameters operate under changing conditions.

Token Distribution and Presale Overview

MUTM has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. Of that amount, 45.5% is allocated for presale distribution. To date, 845 million tokens have been sold. The token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. Earlier phases began at $0.01, reflecting a 300% increase from the initial stage. The official launch price is set at $0.06. Funding has now exceeded $20.5M, and the holder base continues to expand. These metrics place Mutuum Finance among emerging DeFi crypto projects with measurable early traction.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to develop its decentralized lending infrastructure while advancing through token distribution phases. With dual lending markets, mtToken mechanics, stablecoin plans, Layer 2 integration, and completed security audits, the project is building within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

As the next crypto development cycles unfold, further updates are expected regarding protocol expansion, stablecoin implementation, and ecosystem growth. The project remains in active development, with milestones progressing according to its public roadmap.