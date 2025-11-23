Last Day at $0.10 as Bitcoin Munari’s Presale Round 1 Closes Before 100% Price Jump





Bitcoin Munari announces the final day of its $0.10 Round 1 presale window as the project approaches its next scheduled price increase ahead of the 2026 SPL launch.

HELSINKI, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari today confirmed that Round 1 of its public presale will conclude at midnight local time, marking the final opportunity for participants to access BTCM at the $0.10 entry rate. The transition to Round 2 raises the price to $0.20, maintaining the project’s fixed-round structure as it progresses toward the January 2026 token release on Solana. The final day of the initial round reflects the project’s predetermined schedule rather than any response to market conditions, with each stage following defined allocations and pricing parameters.

Structured Pricing Progression Guides the Presale Framework

Round 1 represents the first segment of Bitcoin Munari’s ten-round presale sequence. The model opens at $0.10 and advances through fixed increments toward a final presale price of $3.00. The project stated that the design prioritizes transparency through predictable terms that do not rely on dynamic adjustments or algorithmic pricing.

“Each round operates on a fixed schedule, and the structure ensures that every participant enters under identical, published conditions,” Bitcoin Munari spokesperson noted.

All presale tokens unlock at the SPL launch on January 20, 2026, without vesting restrictions. According to the development team, the Round 1 close marks the transition into the presale’s steady progression rather than a shift in strategy.

MUNARI Principles Inform the Project’s Architectural Direction

Bitcoin Munari is guided by the MUNARI philosophy — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — establishing the conceptual foundation for both the Solana launch and the future migration to the standalone Bitcoin Munari blockchain.

BTCM’s fixed supply of 21 million tokens mirrors Bitcoin’s scarcity framework, while the system extends functionality through programmability, optional privacy controls, and validator-based rewards. The Solana deployment provides an immediate operating environment that supports fast settlement and wallet compatibility as the Layer-1 blockchain continues development for its planned 2027 release.

Development Progress Continues Toward 2026 Testnet

Work on the Bitcoin Munari mainnet remains underway as the presale advances. The chain introduces delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contract execution, user-controlled privacy settings, and a migration bridge linking SPL tokens to the Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 environment at launch. A public testnet is scheduled for 2026, providing a platform for performance validation, validator onboarding, and application testing prior to mainnet deployment in 2027.

“The roadmap is built around a staged progression that allows the system to mature through testing and auditing before the transition to independent operation,” a spokesperson added. “The Solana phase provides continuity for holders while technical work proceeds.”

Core elements supporting the early development phase have undergone independent assessment. These reviews include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf smart contract audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model beginning on Solana and progressing to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap designed to support long-term operational continuity.

