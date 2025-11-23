Munari $0.10 Presale Round 1 Ends Tonight as Bitcoin Continues to Drift Below Its All-Time High





Bitcoin Munari has entered the final hours of its $0.10 Round 1 presale window as the project moves toward its next scheduled price increase ahead of the January 2026 SPL launch on Solana.

HELSINKI, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari confirmed that its initial presale round priced at $0.10 will conclude at midnight local time, marking the final opportunity to acquire BTCM at the Round 1 rate before the transition to Round 2, which begins at $0.20. The close of the opening round represents the first scheduled step in the project’s structured ten-round distribution sequence, with all tokens set to unlock at the Solana launch on January 20, 2026.

Presale Milestone Marks Shift Into the Next Pricing Tier

Round 1 is the opening stage of Bitcoin Munari’s fixed-round sequence, forming the foundation for the project’s distribution path toward its $3.00 final presale rate. The team emphasized that the progression is based on an immovable schedule rather than reactive adjustments.

“Each round carries its own allocation and fixed rate, and the timing has been locked since the presale structure was finalized,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The close of Round 1 is a scheduled checkpoint rather than a response to external conditions.”

The final hours of the opening round coincide with Bitcoin’s continued decline from the all-time high reached in October. BTC’s retreat, now sitting well below peak levels, has shaped a market environment where predictable token models have gained increased attention.

Holder Accessibility Centered in the Participation Model

Bitcoin Munari incorporates a supply and distribution framework designed for holders who favor defined mechanics over continuous oversight. The project maintains a permanent cap of 21 million BTCM and allocates 53 percent of the supply to presale distribution, with all tokens unlocking simultaneously at the Solana launch on January 20, 2026.

The uniform release model, combined with fixed pricing per round, establishes participation terms that remain consistent regardless of short-term trading dynamics in the wider crypto market.

Technical Roadmap Advances as SPL Launch Approaches

Bitcoin Munari is set to operate initially as a Solana SPL token, enabling its first phase of activity within a high-throughput environment that supports fast settlements and established tooling. This deployment provides early functional accessibility while groundwork for the Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 chain continues in parallel.

The upcoming independent blockchain introduces delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contract execution, user-controlled privacy settings, and a migration bridge linking SPL tokens to the Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 environment at launch. A public testnet is scheduled for 2026 and will include performance evaluation, validator onboarding, and application testing prior to the mainnet rollout in 2027.

Migration Framework Preserves Continuity for Early Participants

The phased structure ensures that holders maintain continuity throughout the project’s transition. SPL-based BTCM tokens will migrate to the Bitcoin Munari mainnet on a one-to-one basis once the chain is released, without altering circulation totals or presale distribution.

This continuity is rooted in the MUNARI development philosophy — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — which defines the project’s emphasis on sustainability, predictable supply, and long-term architectural stability.

Independent Assessments Completed for Early Components

Core elements supporting the SPL phase and presale infrastructure have undergone external verification. Reviews completed to date include:

These evaluations contribute to the project’s documentation base ahead of the 2026 testnet and the subsequent mainnet migration.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a multi-year roadmap designed to support long-term network operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953af221-ba02-4b73-a7c4-563b6b19fced