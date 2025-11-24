Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 Is 90% Sold Out Ahead of Its Q4 2025 V1 Protocol Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of its most defining moments, with Phase 6 now 90% sold out as the project moves closer to its Q4 2025 V1 protocol launch. Interest in the presale has accelerated as the team continues to release updates on development, audits, and upcoming product milestones, raising the question of why demand has surged, what is driving the rapid sell-out, and how the project is positioning itself ahead of its first public release.

What Is Mutuum Finance? Understanding the Platform’s Core Idea

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem designed to simplify the way users interact with DeFi. The protocol uses two complementary layers to support different types of assets and risk profiles. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) layer handles pooled liquidity, where users deposit assets and receive mtTokens in a 1:1 ratio. These mtTokens automatically grow in redeemable value over time, distributing interest to depositors as borrowing activity increases.

Alongside this, Mutuum operates a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace that allows users to create isolated lending agreements for tokens that may not be suitable for the main pools — including more volatile assets such as memecoins or niche tokens. Together, the P2C and P2P systems create a flexible structure that supports a wide range of digital assets, without compromising the safety or liquidity of the core markets.

mtTokens play a central role across the ecosystem. They represent deposited assets, generate passive yield, and will later be eligible for staking in the safety module, where users can receive dividend distributions in MUTM sourced from protocol revenue. This approach ties platform activity directly to tokenholder benefits.

Presale Performance: From Phase 1 to Phase 6

Mutuum Finance’s presale is progressing through an 11-phase structure, starting at $0.01 in Phase 1 and currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. The confirmed launch price of $0.06 places the current stage at almost 2x below its future listing value and roughly 600% above its earliest offering.

The project has already raised nearly $19 million and surpassed 18,200+ holders, positioning it among the most active DeFi presales of 2025. With more than 90% of Phase 6 sold, the remaining supply at this price tier is limited as investors anticipate the next stage and its 20% price increase.

The presale has also gained momentum following the introduction of card payments, allowing users to buy MUTM directly without using crypto. A full step-by-step guide is available on the project’s X page, making the process accessible to newcomers and experienced users alike.

V1 Protocol Launch in Q4 2025

A major catalyst behind the increasing interest is the team’s confirmation that Mutuum’s first live product — the V1 lending and borrowing protocol — is scheduled for release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial version will showcase the platform’s lending pools, mtToken mechanics, collateral logic, and interest-rate models, offering users their first hands-on experience with the system.

A clear launch timeline often boosts investor confidence, and many observers believe that a working product by the token’s debut may accelerate presale participation and strengthen the project’s early market position.

CertiK Verified and Halborn Now Reviewing Contracts

Security continues to be a strong focus for Mutuum Finance. The project previously completed a full audit with CertiK, receiving a positive score and verification. Following that milestone, the team recently announced that Halborn Security has officially begun reviewing Mutuum’s lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase is finalized and currently under formal analysis, with regular progress updates expected as the audit continues.

This dual-audit approach — CertiK behind them and Halborn underway — reinforces the platform’s commitment to safety ahead of public testing.

Several upcoming events outlined in the project’s roadmap may support long-term token performance. The team is planning to launch a beta version of the platform around the same time the token goes live. Releasing utility early may increase the project’s visibility to top-tier exchanges, which often prioritize tokens backed by active products rather than concepts alone. Early exchange visibility often translates into stronger market activity and additional liquidity.

Mutuum Finance also continues to run multiple community-based incentive programs. The $100,000 giveaway allows participants a chance to win up to $10,000 worth of MUTM. The Top 50 Holder Leaderboard rewards users with additional MUTM bonuses based on their holdings, further increasing engagement during the presale. Alongside this, the 24-hour leaderboard gives a daily $500 MUTM reward to the top contributor within each cycle, encouraging consistent participation.

These initiatives have contributed to rising user activity as Phase 6 nears its completion.

With Phase 6 now nearing 99% sold out and the next price increase approaching, Mutuum Finance is entering one of its most active growth periods to date. The upcoming Q4 2025 protocol launch, dual audits, expanding roadmap progress, and strong presale momentum continue to shape MUTM into one of the standout early-stage DeFi projects of 2025. While the window to join Phase 6 remains open, the remaining tokens at this tier are becoming increasingly limited as the project prepares to transition into its next phase.