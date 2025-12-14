DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 with Over $19M in Funding

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move forward in its development cycle as the project reports progress across Roadmap Phase 2 while total funding has passed the $19M mark. As an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is now entering a stage where technical preparation, token distribution, and community growth are converging ahead of its planned V1 testnet release.

Roadmap Phase 2: From Design to Execution

Roadmap Phase 2 is centered on building and finalizing the protocol’s core architecture. During this phase, the Mutuum Finance team has been working on the smart contract logic that underpins lending, borrowing, interest calculation, and liquidation processes.

According to project updates, this phase includes the completion of the Liquidity Pool contracts, the mtToken framework, debt accounting systems, and the automated Liquidator Bot. These components are designed to work together so that deposits, loans, interest accrual, and liquidations can operate without intermediaries.

Phase 2 also covers internal testing, parameter tuning, and alignment between the protocol’s back-end contracts and its front-end interface. As this phase advances, the project is transitioning from theoretical design into a functional system that can be deployed in a public test environment.

Presale Funding and Community Expansion

Alongside development progress, Mutuum Finance has recorded steady participation in its token distribution. The project has now raised approximately $19.30M, reflecting continued inflows across multiple phases rather than isolated spikes. More than 18,400 holders are currently participating, giving the project a broad early user base ahead of live protocol testing.

The MUTM token entered the market in early 2025 at an initial price of $0.01. Since then, the token price has increased through a structured phase model and now stands at $0.035 in Phase 6. This represents a 250% increase from the initial phase, achieved through gradual progression rather than abrupt price movements.

Phase 6 has become a focal point for observers following Mutuum Finance’s progress. The phase is now reported to be over 98% allocated, leaving only a small portion of tokens available at the current price level. As each phase concludes, the token price moves up to the next predefined tier, which has helped maintain consistent demand as availability tightens.

This stage of allocation is often viewed as a transition point, where participation accelerates as remaining supply becomes limited. The structured nature of the presale means that price increases are tied directly to phase progression rather than external market conditions.

Token Supply and Distribution Structure

Mutuum Finance has defined a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. To date, approximately 820M tokens have been sold.

This distribution model is intended to build a wide base of early participants before the protocol becomes operational. By spreading allocation across multiple phases, the project has avoided concentrating supply in a small number of wallets during the earliest stages.

Accessibility has also played a role in participation. MUTM tokens can be purchased using card payments, which allows users to join without relying on centralized exchanges or complex on-chain transactions. This approach has helped onboard participants who may be new to DeFi environments.

At the core of the Mutuum Finance protocol are mtTokens, which function as interest-bearing representations of supplied assets. When users deposit assets into the Liquidity Pool, they receive mtTokens that increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest.

This model allows interest to accrue automatically, without requiring manual claims. The value of mtTokens reflects real borrowing activity rather than inflationary rewards, aligning user returns with protocol usage.

Borrowers interact with the system through collateralized loans governed by defined risk parameters. Loan-to-Value limits vary depending on asset volatility, and liquidation thresholds are set to protect protocol solvency. When a position becomes undercollateralized, the Liquidator Bot is designed to execute partial liquidations in an orderly manner.

Security Reviews and Testing

Security remains a central part of Roadmap Phase 2. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting an independent review of the finalized lending and borrowing contracts.

To further strengthen code quality, the project has launched a $50K bug bounty program focused on identifying smart contract vulnerabilities. These layered security measures are intended to reduce risk before the protocol is exposed to broader testing and eventual mainnet usage.

Community participation continues to be encouraged through a 24-hour leaderboard system. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, which has helped maintain consistent activity as Phase 6 progresses.

V1 Testnet Preparation

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that its V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This release will introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, with ETH and USDT as the initial supported assets.

The V1 testnet marks the first opportunity for users to interact with the protocol in a live environment, albeit with test assets. It represents the transition from development into functional demonstration, which is a key milestone for infrastructure-focused DeFi projects.

Roadmap Phase 2 progress is a prerequisite for this launch. As core contracts are finalized and audits continue, the project is aligning its technical readiness with the testnet timeline.

As a new crypto focused on lending infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive segment of the DeFi market. Its emphasis on phased development, gradual token distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a measured approach rather than rapid deployment.

With Phase 6 nearing completion and Roadmap Phase 2 advancing, Mutuum Finance is moving closer to its first public test phase. The combination of funding levels, holder growth, and tightening allocation has made this stage notable for observers tracking next crypto projects in the lending space.