Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Ongoing Halborn Security Reviews Ahead of V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has confirmed that independent security reviews by Halborn Security are ongoing as part of its preparation for the upcoming V1 release. The update comes as the project continues to progress through its development roadmap and presale phases, with the V1 launch planned for Q4 2025.

Project Overview and Development Direction

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate without custodians. The platform is structured to allow users to supply assets, earn interest, and access collateral-backed loans directly through smart contracts.

The protocol is built around a dual lending model. One part of the system focuses on pooled lending, where users deposit assets into liquidity pools and receive interest-bearing tokens in return. The second part supports more flexible loan structures, where borrowing conditions are defined by protocol rules rather than intermediaries. This approach is intended to balance predictable returns for suppliers with controlled borrowing options for users seeking liquidity.

According to the team , all core lending logic is being finalized before the protocol moves into public testing. The V1 release is expected to include the Liquidity Pool, interest-bearing receipt tokens, a Debt Token system, and an automated Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

Security Reviews and Audit Process

Security preparation remains a central focus as Mutuum Finance moves closer to its first testnet deployment. The team has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing smart contracts under a formal analysis process. These reviews are intended to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure that contract logic behaves as expected under a range of scenarios.

In addition to the Halborn review, Mutuum Finance has already completed an audit with CertiK, which resulted in a 90/100 Token Scan score. The project also operates a $50K bug bounty program, aimed specifically at discovering code vulnerabilities before the protocol is exposed to wider usage.

Together, these measures form a layered security approach. For a lending-focused new crypto project, such preparation is considered important because lending protocols manage user collateral and rely on accurate liquidation logic to remain solvent.

Protocol Mechanics and mtTokens

At the core of the Mutuum Finance design are interest-bearing tokens known as mtTokens. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their position in the liquidity pool. These tokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest.

The mtToken model allows interest to accrue automatically, without requiring manual claims. This mechanism is designed to keep the protocol accounting simple while aligning returns with actual borrowing activity rather than token emissions.

Borrowing within the protocol follows defined risk parameters. Loan-to-Value limits vary by asset type, reflecting differences in volatility and liquidity. Lower-volatility assets are assigned higher LTV thresholds, while more volatile assets are capped at lower levels. When a position crosses a liquidation threshold, the Liquidator Bot is designed to initiate a controlled liquidation process to protect the system.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Beyond the initial lending and borrowing features, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans for additional functionality in later roadmap stages. One of these is the development of a protocol-native stablecoin. According to project documentation, the stablecoin is intended to be backed by interest generated within the protocol, rather than by external reserves or inflation mechanisms.

The roadmap also includes planned expansion to Layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment is expected to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, which can be relevant for lending protocols that require frequent interactions for deposits, borrowing, and repayments. These upgrades are positioned as longer-term scalability measures rather than features tied directly to the V1 release.

Oracle infrastructure is another component of the protocol’s design. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds, supported by fallback and aggregated data sources. Accurate pricing is essential for collateral valuation and liquidation triggers, and the use of multiple data sources is intended to reduce reliance on a single oracle provider.

Presale Progress and Participation

Mutuum Finance’s presale began in early 2025 and has advanced through multiple structured phases. The token initially launched at $0.01 and is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. The project has raised approximately $19.30M and reports more than 18,400 holders to date.

The total token supply is set at 4B MUTM, with 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, allocated to the presale. According to available data, 820M tokens have been sold so far. Each presale phase introduces a predefined price increase, a structure intended to provide transparency around token distribution.

The presale also includes a 24-hour leaderboard system. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, a feature designed to maintain community engagement during the presale period. In addition, card payment options are available, allowing participants to acquire tokens without using cryptocurrency exchanges.

Position Within the DeFi Landscape

As an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive segment that includes a range of established lending platforms. The project’s emphasis on structured rollout, staged token distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a development approach aimed at gradual deployment rather than rapid scaling.

With its focus on lending mechanics, interest-bearing tokens, and future scalability features, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a next crypto project centered on infrastructure rather than short-term trading activity. The outcome of the ongoing Halborn Security reviews and the Q4 V1 testnet launch will be key milestones in determining how the protocol performs once it enters live testing.

