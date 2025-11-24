MEXC's Blue Chip Blitz Concludes Successfully with Over 150,000 Participants





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the successful conclusion of its Blue Chip Blitz campaign, which attracted over 150,000 participants worldwide.

The campaign ran from October 15 to November 14 and featured a total reward pool of $2 million across five events. Zero trading fees were applied to BTC , ETH , BNB , and SOL futures pairs, with select pairs offering unlimited zero-fee trading. USDT staking provided yields of up to 600% APR, while the Super Spinfest offered a $300,000 prize pool, including a Tesla Cybertruck as the grand prize. New users could earn futures bonuses through deposit and trading activities, while all participants were eligible to share rewards based on their futures trading volume across these blue-chip assets.

The Blue Chip Blitz campaign was MEXC's response to the extreme market volatility on October 11, reinforcing the platform's commitment to supporting users during challenging times. While maintaining platform stability throughout the turbulence, MEXC acted swiftly by eliminating trading fees and creating multiple earning opportunities to help users navigate market uncertainty.

The active participation of over 150,000 users reflected their trust in MEXC as a reliable trading platform. As markets continue to evolve, MEXC remains committed to prioritizing users through ongoing product and service improvements that help them seize opportunities.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

