Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 5,684.39 Mn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East patient engagement solutions market size is calculated at USD 690.35 million in 2024, grows to USD 852.38 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5,684.39 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 23.47% during the forecast period of 2025 and 2034. The market is growing due to rapid digital health adoption, strong government support, and rising use of mobile and telehealth platforms. Increasing chronic disease cases and the shift towards personalized, patient-centric care are further accelerating demand.

Key Takeaways

UAE dominated the Middle East patient engagement solutions market with a revenue share in 2024.

Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the AI-driven engagement segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By type, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the web/cloud-based segment led the market in 2024.

By delivery mode, the on-premises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By functionality, the enhanced communication segment dominated the market in 2024.

By functionality, the patient education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the healthcare providers segment held the highest market share.

By end use, the pharmaceutical company’s segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What are Patient Engagement Solutions?

Patient engagement solutions are digital tools that help patients actively participate in their care through apps, portals, and remote monitoring. They improve communication, self-management, and overall care outcomes. The Middle East patient engagement solutions market is growing due to strong government support for digital health, rapid adoption of telemedicine, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration. Rising chronic diseases and the need for better care coordination are pushing healthcare providers to invest in tools that enhance patient communication and remote monitoring. Additionally, hospitals are focusing on improving patient experience, driving demand for advanced apps, portals, and personalized digital platforms across the region.

What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

The major growth drivers of the market include strong government investments in digital health, rising adoption of telemedicine, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration. Growing chronic disease prevalence, demand for personalized care, and hospitals’ focus on enhancing patient experience further accelerate the adoption of digital engagement tools across the region.

What are the Key trends in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024?

In May 2024, Qatar became a member of SNOMED International to strengthen data consistency and improve interoperability within its healthcare system. This aligns with the country’s digital health vision by enabling the use of unified clinical terminology across all care settings.

In January 2024, IBM opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh, highlighting its support for Saudi Arabia’s growing digital economy. The facility aims to boost innovation, especially in healthcare, by advancing cloud technologies and AI-based solutions.

Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 852.38 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 5,684.39 Million Growth rate CAGR of 21.44% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Delivery Mode, Functionality, End use, Country Regional scope Middle East Country scope Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait; Qatar; Oman Key companies profiled Cerner Corporation (Oracle); Epic Systems Corporation; InterSystems; Shifa.net; McKesson Corporation; NextGen Healthcare, Inc.; Klara Technologies, Inc.; CPSI, Ltd.; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; athenahealth; Solutionreach, Inc.; IBM; MEDHOST; Nuance Communications, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com

What is the Appearing Challenge in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

A key challenge in the market is the uneven digital readiness across healthcare systems, where some regions lack strong IT infrastructure and interoperability. Data privacy concerns, varying regulatory frameworks, and limited patient awareness of digital tools also slow adoption. Additionally, integrating new platforms with legacy hospital systems and ensuring proper staff training remain major obstacles for smooth implementation.

Segmental Insights

By Type Insights

How did the AI-driven Engagement Segment Dominate the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024?

The AI-driven engagement segment held the largest market share in 2024 because healthcare providers increasingly relied on AI to deliver personalized, real-time support to patients. AI tools improved triage, automated communication, and enabled data-based decision-making, making care more efficient. Growing adoption of chatbot virtual assistants and predictive analytics also strengthened patient involvement. Additionally, AI’s ability to interact with electronic health records and remote monitoring systems boosted its value, driving wider acceptance across the region.

The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because healthcare systems in the Middle East are increasingly focused on managing chronic diseases and reducing hospital burden through continuous, home-based monitoring. Rising adoption of wearable devices, improved connectivity, and growing demand for real-time health data are accelerating its use. Additionally, government support for telehealth and the push for more cost-effective, preventive care models further strengthen its rapid expansion.

Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size 2024 to 2034 (USD Million)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 AI-Driven Engagement 103.6 130.5 164.3 206.8 260.1 327.0 410.8 515.9 647.5 812.4 1018.9 Telehealth Solutions 138.1 171.2 212.1 262.9 325.9 403.9 500.5 620.2 768.5 952.2 1179.8 Patient Portals 124.3 150.8 183.0 222.1 269.5 327.0 396.6 481.1 583.5 707.6 858.0 Remote Patient Monitoring 103.6 129.6 162.2 203.0 253.8 317.3 396.6 495.6 619.1 773.1 965.3 Population Health Management 69.0 86.4 108.2 135.3 169.2 211.6 264.4 330.4 412.7 515.4 643.5 Appointment and Medication Reminders 82.8 100.0 120.6 145.5 175.5 211.6 255.0 307.2 370.0 445.5 536.3 Others 69.0 83.9 101.9 123.8 150.4 182.7 221.9 269.5 327.3 397.5 482.6

By Delivery Mode Insights

What made the Web/cloud-based Segment Dominant in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024?

The web/cloud-based segment ed the market in 2024 because healthcare providers increasingly preferred scalable, cost-efficient platforms that allowed easy access to patient data from any location. Cloud systems supported faster deployment, seamless updates, and stronger collaboration across hospitals and clinics. Their ability to integrate with EHRs, telehealth tools, and remote monitoring devices further improves operational efficiency. Additionally, enhanced cybersecurity measures and growing digital transformation initiatives across the Middle East boosted their adoption.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because many healthcare organizations in the Middle East still prefer full control over their data, driven by strict security, privacy, and compliance requirements. Hospitals handling sensitive patient information favor in-hours servers to minimize external risks and customize systems to their specific workflows. Growing investments in internal IT infrastructure and the need for high-security environments further support the rapid adoption of on-premises solutions.

By Functionality Insights

Why the Enhanced Communication Segment Dominated the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024?

The enhanced communication segment dominated the market in 2024 because hospitals and clinics prioritized tools that streamline real-time interaction between patients and healthcare providers. Features like secure messaging, appointment reminders, virtual consultations, and automated notifications greatly improved patient experience and reduced administrative workload. As digital health adoption accelerated in the Middle East, providers increasingly relied on communication-focused platforms to boost engagement, improve care coordination, and support timely decision-making.

The patient education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on improving patient awareness, self-management, and treatment adherence. Rising chronic disease cases in the Middle East are increasing the need for accessible digital education tools, such as videos, personalized content, and interactive learning modules. Government and hospitals are also promoting health literacy initiatives, driving stronger adoption of platforms that deliver clear, reliable, and culturally relevant educational resources to patients.

By End Use Insights

What Made the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominant in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024?

The healthcare providers segment held the highest market share because hospitals and clinics are primary adopters of patient engagement platforms to improve workflow efficiency. Communication and patient outcomes. They rely on these tools for appointment management, remote monitoring, digital education, and real-time interactions. Growing pressure and support for telehealth services has also driven providers to invest heavily in advanced engagement technologies, making them the largest end-user group.

The pharmaceutical company’s segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because firms are increasingly using patient engagement platforms to support clinical trials, improve medication adherence, and gather real-world evidence. As personalized therapies and chronic disease treatments expand, pharma relies more on digital tools to monitor patient progress and enhance education. Additionally, the push for stronger patient-centric models and data-driven insights in accelerating the adoption of advanced engagement solutions within the industry.

By Regional Analysis

How is UAE contributing to the Expansion of the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

The UAE dominated the market in 2024 due to its strong digital health infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies, and significant government investment in healthcare modernization. Nationwide initiatives promoting telehealth, smart hospitals, and unified health records accelerated the use of engagement platforms. Additionally, high internet penetration, strong private healthcare presence, and rapid implementation of AI-driven tools positioned the UAE as the regional leader.

How is South Arabia Accelerating the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a faster CAGR in the patient engagement solutions market due to its aggressive digital health transformation under Vision 2030, major investments in AI, telemedicine, and hospital modernization. The country is rapidly expanding smart healthcare infrastructure, improving interoperability, and promoting nationwide e-health initiatives. Rising chronic disease prevalence, a large population base, and growing awareness of digital health tools further accelerate adoption, positioning Saudi Arabia for strong, sustained market growth.

Kuwait Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends

Kuwait is expected to register notable growth in the market. This is mainly due to the country’s extensive healthcare digital transformation efforts under Vision 2035, including a substantial healthcare budget. Innovations like the Sahel app, enabling appointment bookings, test results access, and vaccination record management, alongside telemedicine platforms like Q8Seha and Sehaty Online, are enhancing patient access and engagement. These initiatives are supported by modernization in public and private healthcare infrastructure, strategic partnerships with technology firms (e.g., SAP at Kuwait Hospital), and strong policy backing through the Ministry of Health’s AI and EHR-driven development plans.

Kuwait Vision 2035 prioritizes significant investments in healthcare, infrastructure, services, and digital health. For 2024/2025, the government’s healthcare budget is $10 billion (11% of the total), with $608 million for infrastructure, including building/expanding 10 hospitals over five years, and $56 million for digital transformation. The Ministry of Health plans a “Hospital Information Exchange” platform to digitize operations across 28 public hospitals and centers, shifting from paper-based to digital systems.

Qatar Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends

Qatar is expected to emerge as a major player in the market, driven by its sweeping National Health Strategy 2024–2030, which emphasizes digitizing healthcare and integrating patient-centered virtual care pathways through around 300 projects aimed at enhancing system integration and innovation. Complementing this, the healthcare budget is seeing strong expansion, with total health expenditure projected to increase at a CAGR of 14% through 2029, supported by vast government investment and public-private partnerships.

Qatar’s healthcare landscape is also at the forefront of digital adoption, with around 96% of facilities using electronic health records, extensive implementation of telemedicine (up to 60% of providers), and AI-backed diagnostics like Lunit’s breast cancer screening tools gaining traction. Additionally, its well-developed MedTech ecosystem, including world-class infrastructure, supportive innovation hubs like Qatar Science & Technology Park, and dynamic partnerships between public and private sectors, creates fertile ground for the adoption and scaling of patient engagement platforms.

Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size By Country, 2024 to 2034 (USD Million)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Saudi Arabia 276.1 339.2 416.8 512.0 628.9 772.6 949.0 1165.7 1431.8 1758.7 2160.1 UAE 207.1 257.4 319.9 397.6 494.2 614.1 763.1 948.3 1178.3 1464.0 1819.0 Kuwait 69.0 86.1 107.3 133.8 166.9 208.0 259.3 323.1 402.7 501.8 625.3 Qatar 69.0 84.4 103.1 126.0 154.0 188.2 229.9 280.9 343.0 419.0 511.6 Oman 69.0 85.2 105.2 129.9 160.4 198.1 244.6 302.0 372.9 460.4 568.4

Key Companies Competing in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market

1. Cerner Corporation

Cerner provides comprehensive patient engagement platforms, including patient portals, mobile health apps, and integrated EHR solutions. The company partners with regional governments and healthcare providers to support digital health transformation in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

2. Philips Healthcare

It offers remote patient monitoring systems, virtual care platforms, and AI-driven analytics that support proactive patient engagement. Its solutions are widely used in hospital settings to improve chronic disease management and post-discharge care.

3. Epic Systems Corporation

Epic delivers advanced patient portal systems and integrated healthcare IT platforms that allow secure communication and data sharing between patients and providers. Its tools enhance personalized care and are adopted by major healthcare institutions in digitally advancing regions.

4. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts focuses on connected health and population health management tools, including robust engagement interfaces and decision-support systems. The company has entered strategic partnerships with healthcare facilities in the Middle East to advance digital care delivery.

5. IBM Watson Health (Now Merative)

IBM Watson Health provides AI-powered insights, virtual assistants, and cognitive health platforms that improve patient experience and optimize provider workflows. Their advanced analytics tools are instrumental in driving personalized engagement across regional health systems.

6. GetWellNetwork

The company specializes in interactive patient care technology that empowers patients through education, feedback tools, and communication systems. The platform supports hospitals in enhancing patient satisfaction and adherence to treatment plans.

7. Siemens Healthineers

Siemens integrates imaging and diagnostics with digital patient engagement tools, offering holistic solutions for monitoring and communication. Its technologies help hospitals improve care coordination and patient outcomes.

8. eClinicalWorks

It offers cloud-based EHR, patient engagement, and telehealth solutions tailored to both large and small healthcare providers. Their affordability and flexibility make them appealing across developing areas of the Middle East.

Recent Developments in the Middle East Patient Engagement Solutions Market

In July 2025, King’s College Hospital London in Dubai teamed up with Australia’s Five Faces to introduce King’s Hub, a modern digital front door designed to elevate patient engagement. The bilingual system streamlines the full care journey from scheduling and check-ins to diagnostics, prescriptions, and even valet access. It also includes a Digital Citizenship Card, giving patients smooth, unified access and strengthening their ongoing relationship with the King’s healthcare network.

In May 2025, Havas Health Network introduced Havas Life Middle East, strengthening its footprint across the MENA region and enhancing its healthcare communication capabilities. The new office supports the brand’s global mission by focusing on meaningful storytelling, better health outcomes, and scalable, high-impact solutions tailored to the region’s fast-evolving healthcare environment.

More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Middle East patient engagement solutions market.

By Type

AI-Driven Engagement

Telehealth Solutions

Patient Portals

Remote Patient Monitoring

Population Health Management

Appointment and Medication Reminders

Others



By Delivery Mode

Web/Cloud-based

On-Premise

By Functionality

Enhanced Communication

Patient Education

Predictive Analytics

Streamlined Operations

Others



By End Use

Healthcare Providers Outpatient Facility Inpatient Facility

Healthcare Payers Private Public

Pharmaceutical Companies (Pharma)

Pharmacy Independent Pharmacies (Nuclear Pharmacies) Community Pharmacies Mail-Order Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Digital Pharmacies Specialty Pharmacies Central Fill Pharmacies Compounding Pharmacies Others (Alternate dispensing site, Closed door)





By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman



Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.



