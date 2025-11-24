Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 58/2025 - November 24, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Accumulated, last announcement472,500488.68230,901,565
November 17, 20253,000538.441,615,320
November 18, 20254,000533.812,135,240
November 19, 20254,500529.662,383,470
November 20, 20254,000526.082,104,320
November 21, 20253,000541.731,625,190
Total accumulated under the program491,000490.36240,765,105

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,094,042 shares, corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

