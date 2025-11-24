A New Sheriff In Town: HyOrc Saddles Up To Power the LA-SF Rail Corridor

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) is pleased to announce that its exclusive U.S. locomotive partner, Zero-Emission Locomotive Technologies, LLC (ZELTECH), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dreamstar Lines, a passenger rail operator preparing premier overnight rail services designed for a modern era, between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Under this MOU, Dreamstar and ZELTECH propose using next-generation clean-energy locomotive solutions for the LA-SF corridor — including hybrid configurations powered by the HyOrc Rankine-cycle multi-fuel engine, which ZELTECH is exclusively authorized to use for all U.S. locomotive applications.

This MOU marks an important step in HyOrc’s entry into the North American rail market. Through the forthcoming HyOrc–ZELTECH joint venture, the parties intend to develop, integrate, and commercialize hydrogen and multi-fuel locomotive repower systems for U.S. operators. Dreamstar’s participation, combined with California’s established zero-emission rail programs, creates a clear pathway for HyOrc-powered locomotives in the state.





The following statements were provided by the executives leading the initiative:

“Dreamstar’s vision is of transportation that’s cleaner, smarter, and built for the decades ahead. Working with ZELTECH and HyOrc puts us firmly on that path.”

— Thomas Eastmond, President, Dreamstar Lines

“California’s railroads need a clean-power workhorse. With HyOrc’s engine, zero-emission locomotives are finally within reach.”

— Tom Mack, CEO, ZELTECH

“The HyOrc engine offers high efficiency, reliability, and fuel flexibility. Working with Dreamstar and ZELTECH lets us prove this on a major corridor and speeds up the move to clean, commercial rail.”

— Reginald Fubara, CEO, HyOrc

HyOrc also confirms that its Form-10 registration has recently gone effective, making HyOrc a fully reporting public company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 — an important milestone in transparency and institutional readiness.

