ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 17-Nov-25 41,310 €875.57 €36,169,801 18-Nov-25 41,665 €868.11 €36,169,728 19-Nov-25 41,408 €873.50 €36,169,776 20-Nov-25 39,960 €905.16 €36,170,042 21-Nov-25 43,172 €837.81 €36,169,830

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

