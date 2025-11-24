Radiation Oncology Market Size Expected to Reach USD 36.78 Bn at 11.44% CAGR by 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radiation oncology market size was valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 36.78 billion by 2035, rising at a 11.44% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6315

Key Takeaways

Radiation oncology sector pushed the market to USD 12.45 billion by 2025.

Long-term projections show a USD 36.78 billion valuation by 2035.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 11.44% in between 2026 to 2035.

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By type of radiation therapy, the external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) segment captured a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By type of radiation therapy, the internal beam radiation therapy (brachytherapy) segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By application/cancer type, the breast cancer segment led the radiation oncology market in 2024.

By application/cancer type, the lung cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By end-user, the hospitals segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end-user, the oncology centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.



What are the Revolutionary Technological Advances in Radiation Oncology?

Specifically, the radiation oncology market is related to the medical specialty that covers high-energy radiation in treating cancer by damaging the cancer cells' DNA, either to cure the cancer, mitigate recurrence, or relieve symptoms. Moreover, the market is fueled by the rising progression of more accurate and robust solutions, such as stereotactic radiosurgery and proton surgery, and the emergence of AI and machine learning to escalate accuracy. SRS mainly facilitates very high, concentrated doses of radiation to small, well-defined tumors in a certain treatment session (often 1-5), which is a non-surgical option for concerns, including early-stage lung cancer and brain metastases.

Key Indicators and Highlights

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 12.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 36.78 Billion CAGR (2026 - 2035) 11.44 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Type of Radiation Therapy, By Application/Cancer Type, By End-User, By Region Top Key Players Hitachi Ltd., ViewRay Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Ion Beam Applications (IBA), Isoray Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Sotera Health), RefleXion Medical, Brainlab AG, Mirion Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., P-Cure Ltd., C-RAD AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Radiation Oncology Market?

Currently, the globe is putting efforts into medical expenses, particularly in developing economies, which further leverages access to more sophisticated healthcare and radiation oncology services. As well as many leading companies are promoting integrated AI in auto-contouring and the progression of surface-guided and robotic systems. Furthermore, the market is increasingly exploring innovative IMRT, 4D imaging, and proton therapy to boost treatment precision and outcomes.

What are the Prominent Trends in the Radiation Oncology Market?

In September 2025, Radformation Inc., a major provider of intelligent automation solutions for radiation oncology, collaborated with Icon Group to execute Radformation’s Offline Adaptive Assessment solution across its clinical network.

In January 2025, AIG hospitals invested INR 800 crore in the first DynamicARC Proton Therapy System.

What is the Significant Limitation in the Radiation Oncology Market?

One of the important barriers, the need for higher spending on radiation therapy systems and the complex procedures and as for both purchasing equipment and offering treatment is affecting the comprehensive development. Alongside, restricted resources and a lack of specialized personnel are also limiting the market expansion.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. A specific growth in the cases of breast, lung, and prostate cancers is fostering the wider demand for advanced therapies, like radiation therapies. As per ACS & AACR, in 2024, there were 2,001,140 cancer incidences, and 611,720 cancer deaths in this region. For these growing cases, North America is widely leveraging combination therapies, nanotechnology under the Radiation Oncology Case Rate (ROCR) Act.

For instance,

In March 2025, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Boston-based Mass General Brigham (MGB) allied on a radiation oncology center to provide a novel alternative for cancer care to Floridians in and around Palm Beach County.



What Made the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Radiation Oncology Market?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly. A rise in the burden of the geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to cancers, is encouraging the development of advanced solutions, especially in China and India. Recently, the Asia-Pacific Radiation Oncology Network (ASPRONET) was developed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which offers virtual tumor boards (VTBs) to assist clinical decision-making across the region.

For instance,

In February 2025, PolyU and Shandong First Medical University partnered to accelerate radiation oncology research in China.



Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By type of radiation therapy analysis

How did the External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) segment was dominant in the radiation oncology market. Its major benefit is that it delivers high doses to tumors while sparing healthy tissue, resulting in increased outcomes with minimal side effects. Nowadays, researchers are bolstering combination therapies, including EBRT & immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT).

During 2025-2034, the internal beam radiation therapy (brachytherapy) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. This approach mainly provides more accurate dose delivery, tailored treatment strategies, and shorter treatment durations. Besides this, the latest revolutions encompass IGBT, which leverages local control & lowered toxicity, whereas the ongoing adoption of High-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy enables the delivery of raised radiation doses in lessen, shorter sessions (hypofractionation).

By application/cancer type analysis

Why did the Breast Cancer Segment Dominate the Radiation Oncology Market in 2024?

The breast cancer segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024. According to NIH, the global number of new cases will rise by 2.7 million annually, while the number of deaths will be 0.87 million by 2030. For this expansion, the market is reducing treatment times (like Hypofractionated while-breast irradiation), de-escalating treatment for low-risk patients, and optimizing targeting to minimize side effects through techniques such as IMRT and novel solutions.

On the other hand, the lung cancer segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. In 2025, the United States is estimated to have nearly 226,650 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer, and about 124,730 deaths. The globe is promoting advanced imaging techniques, like MR-guided radiotherapy (MRgRT), to enable real-time tumor tracking and adaptive treatment. Alongside, the persistent contribution of groundbreaking particle therapy (proton and carbon-ion), and other techniques, like IMRT, SBRT, VMAT, and 4-D planning, are supporting the overall detection and future treatment.

By end-user analysis

Which End-User Led the Radiation Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals segment held a dominant share of the market. Hospitals are a prominent driver as they provide a multidisciplinary team approach for comprehensive cancer care. Also, they implement diversity in pain management, palliative care, and psychosocial support, with a team of specialists, such as radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and physicists.

Although the oncology centers segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. These robust centers are actively contributing to the research and integration of new approaches, such as radiomics and big data, to accelerate decision-making and treatment efficacy. In June 2025, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center was inaugurated at Norman Regional, about 50,000-square-foot facility in Norman, Oklahoma, which integrates medical and radiation oncology services.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Transforming Developments in the Radiation Oncology Market?

In November 2025, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) introduced a 24-hour emergency service in its oncology department, leveraging emergency, surgical, radiation, and chemotherapy facilities under one roof.

In November 2025, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will unveil an innovative CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy system at the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI by the end of November.

In September 2025, Accuray Incorporated launched the Accuray Stellar Solution, created to set a new standard in cancer care.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare in Oncology Sector:

The oncology drugs market is valued at US$ 204.39 billion in 2024, projected to rise to US$ 217.18 billion in 2025, and expected to reach US$ 360.79 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2025 to 2034.

The oncology API market continues its upward trajectory, increasing from USD 41.79 billion in 2024 to USD 43.95 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to hit USD 69.55 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period.

The oncology biomarker market is experiencing accelerated adoption, growing from US$ 34.16 billion in 2024 to US$ 38.62 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 113.54 billion by 2034 at a strong CAGR of 12.73% between 2025 and 2034.

The oncology devices market shows remarkable expansion, rising from US$ 150.35 billion in 2024 to US$ 177.17 billion in 2025, and forecasted to surge to US$ 776.3 billion by 2034, driven by a robust CAGR of 17.84%.

The oncology drug discovery market is set for substantial growth from 2024 to 2034, supported by advancements in AI-driven drug development, precision oncology platforms, and the expanding pipeline of targeted therapies.

The oncology automation market will grow from US$ 2.82 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.12 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach US$ 7.77 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.68%.

Next-generation sequencing continues to reshape cancer diagnostics. The oncology NGS market stood at US$ 508.95 million in 2024, increased to US$ 589.01 million in 2025, and is projected to touch US$ 2,193.49 million by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.73%.

The oncology clinical trials market recorded US$ 13.64 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 14.36 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach US$ 22.85 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The oncology molecular diagnostics market is set to expand from USD 3.11 billion in 2024 to USD 3.48 billion in 2025, reaching approximately USD 9.76 billion by 2034, supported by a CAGR of 12.13%.

The oncology companion diagnostics market is projected to rise from USD 5.24 billion in 2024 to USD 5.7 billion in 2025, and further to USD 12.07 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 8.73%.

Radiation Oncology Market Key Players List

Siemens Healthineers

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Hitachi Ltd

ViewRay Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Ion Beam Applications

Isoray Inc.

Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Sotera Health)

RefleXion Medical

Brainlab AG

Mirion Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

P-Cure Ltd.

C-RAD AB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy (Brachytherapy)

Proton Therapy

Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application/Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others (including research institutions)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6315

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest