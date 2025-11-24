OneMedNet to Showcase Transformative New Platform at RSNA 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), the curator and provider of the largest global live, regulatory-grade AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD) network today announced strong validation from customers and prospects on its completely redesigned data exploration and cohort-building platform at ISPOR Europe and will showcase this new platform at RSNA in Chicago.

Executives and scientific leaders from global pharmaceutical companies, contract research organization, and healthcare technology firms participated in live demonstrations at ISPOR. Feedback has been consistently positive of the new user interface and its advanced discovery capabilities, underscoring both the commercial relevance and competitive differentiation of the platform. A senior executive at a leading evidence generation firm summarized the response: “This is transformational — what used to take days of effort now takes minutes, with better accuracy.”

Built on Palantir Foundry and AIP, the platform represents a ground-up reimagination of how research teams interact with OneMedNet’s industry-leading iRWD™ network — now spanning more than 2,130 provider sites, 47+ million unique patient lives, and 186+ million clinical exams and images.

Key advancements include:

Significantly faster cohort feasibility across de-identified multimodal data

AI-driven natural-language search for complex discovery tasks

Real-time availability and longitudinal depth insights

Tight integration with subscription workflows, supporting recurring-revenue growth

“Our momentum at ISPOR strongly validates the strategy we are executing,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. “Customers are now able to determine cohort feasibility in minutes instead of weeks — a transformation made possible only by the scale, speed, and regulatory-grade integrity of our iRWD™ network. This is exactly what the market has been demanding.”

OneMedNet invites attendees at RSNA 2025 to visit Booth #1742, South Hall, for a live demonstration of the new platform.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

