OneMedNet Announces Next Phase of Commercial Launch with its Real-World Data (RWD) Platform powered by Palantir Foundry

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the “OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced the next phase of commercial launch with its RWD Platform powered by Palantir Foundry. Following the successful November 10, 2025, demonstration of live feeds, subscription access, and AI-driven search at major tradeshows, the Company is actively converting customer evaluations into commercial subscriptions. Early results highlight superior performance, speed and analytical depth, reinforcing OneMedNet’s position for life sciences and healthcare organizations generating real-world evidence (RWE).

This launch drives rapid expansion of subscription contracts, including multi-year deals representing millions in incremental recurring revenue, with adoption growing across life sciences, AI Health Innovators.

As the OneMedNet iRWD™ network scales—with over 2,130 healthcare sites and expanding multimodal data—subscription value rises through greater scale, diversity, real-time access, depth, and insight speed.

Customer feedback from evaluations since Fall 2025 confirms the platform’s strengths: unmatched analytical depth across integrated clinical/longitudinal datasets; accelerated cohort feasibility and discovery; streamlined intuitive workflows; and faster onboarding of diverse data partners.

Benefits for Investors

Commercial launch advances OneMedNet’s high-margin recurring revenue model. Evaluation conversions to multi-year subscriptions are happening now, which we believe will drive predictable growth and millions in incremental annual recurring revenue (ARR). Network expansion should boost deal sizes and penetration in life sciences/AI/research, fueling sustained bookings.

Benefits for Customers

Life sciences teams, health systems, and researchers are expected to gain near real-time access to comprehensive regulatory-grade multimodal RWD; AI-powered search for nuanced insights across clinical and imaging, longitudinal data; faster cohort building/feasibility (weeks to minutes); and tools enhancing RWE study design, submissions, and evidence generation—accelerating innovation and reducing trial risks.

Every dataset integrated into the OneMedNet iRWD platform powered by Palantir Foundry is truly live—continuously connected to its source in real time. This industry-unique capability delivers immense power: subscriptions provide assured, ongoing longitudinal access spanning 20+ years of historical depth and reliably extending 3 years forward, fueling richer, more desirable datasets that drive deeper insights, iterative AI/model development, and sustained evidence generation.

“OneMedNet’s platform is redefining how organizations access and operationalize real-world data through the continued expansion of our products and solutions,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President. “Customer feedback has reinforced the platform’s performance, speed, and depth of discovery. We believe this traction validates our strategy of combining conversational AI-driven search with scalable, prospective data feeds, strengthening customer confidence as we expand subscriptions and deliver fast, intuitive value for Real-World evidence generation.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

