Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Surpass USD 10.65 Billion by 2033, Driven by Surging Gene Therapy Pipelines and Advanced Vector Engineering | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market size is estimated at USD 2.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.65 billion by 2033. This reflects a powerful compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.65% during 2026 to 2033. The global biotechnology landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as cell and gene therapies gain approval and advance across clinical phases. Viral vectors remain the backbone of these therapies, enabling precise and efficient delivery of genetic material to treat cancer, rare diseases, and inherited disorders.





The United States continues to hold a leading position in viral vector production. The U.S. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market size is estimated at USD 0.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 21.26%. Growth is fueled by strong federal support for advanced therapies, an increasing number of gene therapy trials, expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships among biotech innovators and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Major Companies in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Include:

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Catalent

Kaneka Eurogentec

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Oxford Biomedica

uniQure NV

Spark Therapeutics (Roche)

Cytiva (Danaher)

Yposkesi (Servier)

Viralgen Vector Core

Aldevron

Vibalogics

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Novasep

Genezen

bluebird Bio

REGENXBIO

Segmentation Analysis:

By Diseases

The cancer segment led the market with a 48.25% share in 2025 owing to a high occurrence of different types of cancer and an increasing requirement for innovative gene therapies developed for treating oncologic diseases. Genetic disorders were the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 18.14%. Increasing awareness, government programs, and increasing diagnostic rates also drive adoption in this segment.

By Application

The gene therapy segment dominated the market with a 55.31% share in 2025 due to a widespread use in clinics, increasing availability of approved therapies and growing demand from patients for personalized treatment. Vaccinology was the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 16.53% owing to the development of new viral vector-based vaccines for infectious diseases increasing production demands.

By Type

Adeno-associated viral vectors led the market with 34.23% in 2025 due to the most prevalent vectors for several reasons, including their lack of pathogenicity, sustained gene expression and demonstrated efficacy in a wide variety of therapeutic indications. Lentiviral vectors registered the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.47% driven by progress in ex-vivo therapies, CAR-T treatments, and new dimensions in regenerative medicine.

By Mofe of Manufacturing

The in-house manufacturing held 51.68% of the market in 2025 as big biotech and pharma prefer to keep quality control and accountability within. CDMOs were the fastest-growing segment, recording a CAGR of 17.44% due to propelled by trends such as more outsourcing, capacity limitations, and demand for scalable cost-effective commercial production.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market and accounted for 45.31% of revenue share, due to the developed infrastructure, supportive regulator environment, and high penetration of gene therapies.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 22.39% due to the rapid adoption of gene therapeutics and increasing clinical trial activity. Australia, Japan and South Korea are building new manufacturing capacity to satisfy local and global demand. Investing in new Viral Vector technologies and favorable government initiatives to boost market growth.

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Lonza introduced new GMP-grade cytokine and media systems designed to enhance scalability, consistency, and efficiency in viral vector and cell therapy production. This advancement aims to support the growing demand for gene therapies and improve manufacturing processes.

, Lonza introduced new GMP-grade cytokine and media systems designed to enhance scalability, consistency, and efficiency in viral vector and cell therapy production. This advancement aims to support the growing demand for gene therapies and improve manufacturing processes. In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with Dr. Park CDMO to equip a new viral vector manufacturing facility. This collaboration reflects the increasing importance of robust viral vector manufacturing as cell and gene therapies move from research to clinical and commercial use.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION & PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess operational efficiency across CMOs and in-house facilities through capacity use, annual output levels, and manufacturing lead-time indicators.

– helps you assess operational efficiency across CMOs and in-house facilities through capacity use, annual output levels, and manufacturing lead-time indicators. INVESTMENT & FUNDING MOMENTUM INDEX – helps you evaluate the flow of venture capital, private equity, M&A activity, and R&D spending trends that shape market expansion and technology development.

– helps you evaluate the flow of venture capital, private equity, M&A activity, and R&D spending trends that shape market expansion and technology development. REGULATORY & CLINICAL APPROVAL LANDSCAPE – helps you understand approval trends across FDA, EMA, and PMDA, alongside clinical trial adoption rates of various viral vectors and average approval timelines.

– helps you understand approval trends across FDA, EMA, and PMDA, alongside clinical trial adoption rates of various viral vectors and average approval timelines. SUPPLY CHAIN & MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT ANALYTICS – helps you map global facility distribution, analyze outsourcing vs. in-house production mix, and identify bottlenecks impacting supply continuity.

– helps you map global facility distribution, analyze outsourcing vs. in-house production mix, and identify bottlenecks impacting supply continuity. TECHNOLOGY & TRIAL UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover which viral vector types dominate gene therapy trials, enabling better prioritization for R&D and commercialization strategies.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 10.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.65% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Diseases (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others)



• By Application (Gene Therapy and Vaccinology)



• By Type (Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, and Others)



• By Mode of Manufacturing (In-House Manufacturing and CDMOs) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

