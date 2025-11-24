EXAS Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Exact Sciences to Abbott Laboratories

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Exact Sciences Corporation (Nasdaq: EXAS) (“Exact Sciences”) to Abbott Laboratories for $105.00 per share in cash.

If you remain an Exact Sciences shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/exact-sciences/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On November 20, 2025, Exact Sciences announced that it had agreed to be sold to Abbott for $105.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Exact Sciences Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Exact Sciences shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Exact Sciences shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com