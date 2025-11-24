FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 24, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 17/11/2025 16,300 354.7746 5,782,825.98 11,029 407.9678 4,499,476.87 3,881,201.47 27,329 353.6180 9,664,027.45 18/11/2025 12,600 343.6019 4,329,383.94 10,069 397.2219 3,999,627.31 3,450,929.52 22,669 343.2138 7,780,313.46 19/11/2025 11,600 340.5353 3,950,209.48 7,669 391.1229 2,999,521.52 2,589,589.50 19,269 339.3948 6,539,798.98 20/11/2025 11,600 339.6902 3,940,406.32 7,775 385.8136 2,999,700.74 2,605,263.80 19,375 337.8410 6,545,670.12 21/11/2025 11,500 338.6306 3,894,251.90 - - - - 11,500 338.6306 3,894,251.90 63,600







(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till November 21, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 276,086,024.68 for No. 738,542 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 81,914,456.27 (Euro 70,396,861.46*) for No. 190,587 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 21, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,603,424 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.56% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.05 % of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until November 21, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,940,149 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,989,052,583.49.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

