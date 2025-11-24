Guidepoint Qsight Launches Social Media Intelligence Tool to Track Medical Aesthetics Industry’s View into Treatments

New York, NY, USA , Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Qsight Platform Aggregates Aesthetics Practitioners’ Social Content to Provide Insights into Brands, Engagement, and Adoption

Healthcare data and intelligence provider Guidepoint Qsight has launched its new social media insights platform, Qsight Social Intelligence. Based on proprietary technology developed by Guidepoint Qsight, the B2B social tool is the first of its kind in the medical aesthetics industry, capturing and classifying Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram content from over 25,000 verified practitioners and aesthetic practices.

“With Qsight Social Intelligence, we can now quantify how social media is shaping brand adoption, practitioner preferences, and category demand across the aesthetics landscape,” said Erik Haines, Managing Director at Guidepoint Qsight. “Practitioners within aesthetic practices are among the industry’s most influential voices—driving education, shaping perception, and accelerating product uptake. Understanding what they are discussing in real time enables aesthetic brands to refine their strategies, strengthen messaging, and stay aligned with what matters most to these aesthetic practitioners.”

Core capabilities of the Qsight Social Intelligence Tool include:

Practitioner & Practice-Level Insights gives an unmatched view into authentic, professional influence

gives an unmatched view into authentic, professional influence Brand Performance Analytics across specialties, content formats, and regions to show where traction is building

across specialties, content formats, and regions to show where traction is building Influencer Identification surfaces opinion leaders who drive the most engagement and awareness in the market

surfaces opinion leaders who drive the most engagement and awareness in the market Trend Detection identifies emerging treatments, devices, and conversations gaining momentum across social channels

identifies emerging treatments, devices, and conversations gaining momentum across social channels Competitive Benchmarking quantifies how a brand compares to others in share of voice, post volume, and engagement quality

quantifies how a brand compares to others in share of voice, post volume, and engagement quality Actionable Insights Dashboards delivers clear visual summaries that connect practitioner influence to business outcomes

“In aesthetics, the front lines of every brand live in the practitioner’s voice,” said Erika Sheyn, SVP of Aesthetics at Guidepoint Qsight. “Our Social Intelligence tool empowers companies to understand that voice in real time, so they can align strategy, strengthen influence, and stay ahead of market movement.”

About Guidepoint Qsight

Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight’s robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at qsight.guidepoint.com.

About the Qsight Social Intelligence Tool

To fill a critical blind spot in aesthetics analytics, Guidepoint Qsight developed Qsight Social Intelligence, the first ever social media analytics platform built specifically for the aesthetics industry. It tracks and analyzes social activity from over 25,000 verified practitioners and practices across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, aggregating number of posts, engagement on each post, and share of brand voice, in addition to showing heat maps of usage across the U.S. Qsight Social Intelligence gives brands real-time intelligence on how and where their story is being told, by whom, and with what effect, transforming practitioner content into measurable insights that reveal how social behavior drives visibility, engagement, and growth.



