Guidepoint Qsight, Skytale Issue Joint Report on Medical Aesthetic Non-Surgical Spend, Finds 5% Surge in 2024

U.S. aesthetics industry's measured growth driven by demand for neurotoxins and GLP-1s, signaling shifting patient demand and a maturing industry

Total non-surgical U.S. spend was $20.5 billion in 2024

Neurotoxins continue to grow moderately, especially among Gen X and Millennials

Dermal fillers down 3% y-o-y: legacy products lost share, new fillers growing respectably

Biostimulatory injectables and medical weight loss are emerging growth segments

Regionally, the Midwest performed best and saw growth while showing signs of saturation

Consolidating platforms and PE expected to drive integration and value creation

New operational challenges in clinical settings include skilled labor acquisition and retention

Guidepoint Qsight, a leading provider of data and analytics services for the medical aesthetics sector, and Skytale, a leading investment banking and management consulting firm serving healthcare and consumer businesses, have released a new edition of their seminal report on the state of the U.S. aesthetics industry, a guide through its transition from rapid post-pandemic expansion into a new phase of maturity.

The report cites that the U.S. aesthetics industry had a strong 2024, growing 5% year-over-year from 2023, bringing total U.S. non-surgical spending to $20.5 billion. This follows a pattern of strong growth since the market contraction in 2020. Certain segments saw more growth than others; however, neurotoxins continued on their upward trajectory, while legacy categories such as dermal fillers and energy-based devices saw more mixed performance.

“Aesthetics continues to grow, but the drivers look different than they did just a few years ago,” said Andrew Mantis, General Manager of Guidepoint Qsight. “Neurotoxins are still outperforming, while other categories recalibrate and patient preferences evolve. It reflects a sector moving from rapid expansion into true maturity.”

Various factors, including the 55% growth of GLP-1 weight loss drugs in 2024, have fueled a shift in the aesthetics market, with investors becoming increasingly attuned to revenue diversification and quality, patient loyalty and retention, and average spend per patient. The report includes an analysis of practices by region and by patient retention, spend, gender, and generational cohort.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in deal volumes, signaling that private equity firms have a significant amount of capital available for strategically investing in emerging industries such as medical aesthetics,” said Ben Hernandez, CEO and Managing Director of Skytale. “As the medical aesthetics market continues to mature and more private equity sponsors build platforms, the focus on data collection and aggregation will be a primary focal point as larger groups look to grow strategically and implement change across their organizations. This continued data collection will be instrumental in enhancing the medical aesthetic industry.”

