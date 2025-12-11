Guidepoint Qsight Releases Report on $6Bn+ US Neurotoxin Use State-by-State

New York, NY, USA, , Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of U.S. use across generations and states shows a changing balance

Qsight estimates $6.4 Billion in total patient spend on neurotoxins in 2024

31% of non-surgical aesthetic spending was on neurotoxins, an 8% increase over 2023

Millennials closing the gap with Gen X for most neurotoxin use

Divergent regional patterns: Western states skew older, Midwestern states younger

Rise of GLP-1 adoption means eventual neurotoxin sales growth

Healthcare data and intelligence provider Guidepoint Qsight today released its latest report on neurotoxin use in the U.S., Qsight Flash Report: Generational Neurotoxin Use Across the United States. The research, based on Guidepoint Qsight’s proprietary transaction data taking place at tens of thousands of U.S. clinics, lays out the current neurotoxin landscape in terms of its use across generational cohorts in every U.S. state, supply and demand, and sales in medical aesthetic practices.

“Neurotoxins remain the anchor of non-surgical aesthetics, accounting for roughly one-third of overall category spend,” noted Andrew Mantis, General Manager of Guidepoint Qsight. “We don’t see this changing significantly. Analyzing how different generations are using these treatments across the United States has revealed some interesting and changing patterns in regional composition, age cohorts, and basket behavior.”

The report details the current standing of neurotoxin use in America, including:

National and generational mix: who is using neurotoxins?

Regional and state patterns: overview and highlights

Category dynamics, trends, and wallet competition with dermal fillers and GLP-1s

Competitive landscape for neurotoxins

A playbook for practices to align cadence and design by generational cohort

“While our sales data shows that dermal fillers and energy-based devices (EBD) have softened modestly, neurotoxins are holding strong in the market,” said Erika Sheyn, SVP of Aesthetics at Guidepoint Qsight. “This first-of-its-kind analysis shows neurotoxins as an entry point for patients buying other products and services; simultaneously, the rise of GLP-1 has served both as a competitor and a feeder to neurotoxin use.”

Read the full report here.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight’s robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at qsight.guidepoint.com.

About the Guidepoint Qsight Neurotoxin Report

To understand current changes and challenges in neurotoxin use in the U.S., Guidepoint Qsight analyzed neurotoxin procedures at medspas and medical aesthetic physician practices during the 12 months ending August 2025. Findings are derived from Guidepoint Qsight’s transaction-based datasets covering thousands of cash-pay medspas and medical aesthetic practices. Shares reflect unique patients (each counted once), attributed by clinic location. State-level analyses apply a ≥1,000-patient threshold (Hawaii near-threshold; ten states excluded). Included neurotoxins: Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, Letybo.

Attachment