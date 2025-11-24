A New Nonfiction Memoir/Guide That Makes Teachers Laugh Out Loud, Especially When Their Lesson Plans Go Up In Flames… Again!

Charleston, SC, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education can feel like a thankless job with a declining environment, but author Jennie Gyford provides a sharp, funny, and deeply relatable look at the state of modern education—and what can be done about it.

Drawing on years of experience, Jennie combines compelling research, personal stories, and teacher interviews to explore how classrooms have evolved and where they still need improvement. It focuses on providing help to new and veteran teachers through fresh approaches, practical tools, and a healthy dose of “You’re not alone.”

“If you're a new teacher trying to figure things out or an experienced pro searching for something more meaningful than just filling out forms, Teach Like The Floor is on Fire is the inspiring, funny, and relatable book that shows education reform can be exciting. It just needs to be authentic,” said the author.

Teach Like the Floor Is on Fire: Unfiltered Truths About Teacher Life, Grading Chaos, and Tools You’ll Actually Use is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Jennie Gyford is a seasoned educator whose career spans elementary through higher education. She has served in various roles, including Math Instructional Coach, Department Head, Acting Assistant Principal, and Professional Development Coordinator. A two-time recipient of the Congressional STEM Award, Jennie has also been honored with the California Senate Educator Award and multiple district-level teaching and leadership accolades. Certified across major EdTech platforms, she presents nationally on grading equity, inquiry-based learning, and student engagement. Jennie’s passion for education is grounded in hands-on classroom experience and a commitment to reimagining what meaningful, equitable learning looks like at every level.

Media Contact: Jennifer O’Kelley Gyford, gyfordbooks@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jennifer O’Kelley Gyford