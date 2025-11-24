Buckle up for the greatest harvest of the year: EZVIZ blows people’s mind with irresistible deals on sought-after smart products, bringing families love and care to welcome a new year

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, EZVIZ, the market-favourite smart companion, is refreshing homes with its feature-packed gadgets at special offers. In the spirit of giving and celebration, it’s the perfect time to reward yourselves and delight loved ones with long-awaited smart gadgets at great savings, extending precious family time with safety, convenience, and care into the new year.





To make gift-hunting easier, EZVIZ presents exclusive savings across its popular smart cameras and video doorbells. Households longing for upgraded security and convenience, can find the ideal option from the list. Here are some must-have highlights:

H9c Dual 3K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $128.47, was $189.99

Designed to handle complex outdoor environments, the H9c Dual smart camera is more than qualified to look after spacious areas where multiple activities occur simultaneously without missing details. Going beyond a panoramic view, it features innovative dual-lens technology in a single housing, using a wide-angle lens to present a whole picture and a pan-tilt lens to monitor a different direction, independently for minimal blind spots, or to interactively lock onto a detected person or vehicle and zoom in for fine details, all in 3K clarity. Built to last day and night, the H9c Dual turns advanced technology to user-oriented peace of mind with effortless setup.

C8c 3K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $79.19, was $129.99

A bang-for-buck option that brings a leap in outdoor protection, the C8c 3K Pan & Tilt camera packs powerful outdoor protection into a sleek setup. With its stunning 3K clarity, every detail stands out, and faraway movement appears crisp, giving you confidence in seeing what’s happening. Its 360° panoramic view eliminates blind spots, while smart people and vehicle detection cuts through distractions so you only get alerts that matter. The auto patrol mode keeps watch independently, protecting your property for fresh updates. When trouble arises, the C8c 3K steps in fast with a blaring siren and flashing strobe lights to deter intruders.

EP3x Pro Video Doorbell Kit – now $129.99, was $199.99

A versatile doorkeeper for both indoor doorsteps and outdoor porches to ensure that nothing important is missed, including visitors and long-awaited parcels. The EP3x Pro leverages a 2K outward-facing lens to detect people and a 1080p downward-facing lens to detect packages, delivering a head-to-toe image with sharp clarity and no blind spots at the porch for enhanced protection. Doubling as a front-door light, it illuminates the doorway and renders true-to-life video in the dark for non-stop protection and care. Such peace of mind is further supported by the included solar panel for uninterrupted power and the chime, which boosts connectivity in spacious rooms. This buy-one-get-three bargain prepares the home for both security and convenience in a single step.

