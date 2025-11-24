Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 24 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 65,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 November 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 17/11/2025 13,000 54.72 54.50 55.60 711,302 18/11/2025 13,000 53.28 52.95 53.75 692,610 19/11/2025 12,000 53.25 52.70 53.40 639,030 20/11/2025 13,000 51.36 50.85 54.10 667,703 21/11/2025 14,000 50.28 49.42 50.50 703,924 TOTAL 65,000 52.53 49.42 55.60 3,414,569

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 704,491 treasury shares.



