Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 24 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 65,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 November 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
17/11/202513,00054.7254.5055.60711,302
18/11/202513,00053.2852.9553.75692,610
19/11/202512,00053.2552.7053.40639,030
20/11/202513,00051.3650.8554.10667,703
21/11/202514,00050.2849.4250.50703,924
TOTAL65,00052.5349.4255.603,414,569

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 704,491 treasury shares.



Recommended Reading