Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 24 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 65,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 November 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|17/11/2025
|13,000
|54.72
|54.50
|55.60
|711,302
|18/11/2025
|13,000
|53.28
|52.95
|53.75
|692,610
|19/11/2025
|12,000
|53.25
|52.70
|53.40
|639,030
|20/11/2025
|13,000
|51.36
|50.85
|54.10
|667,703
|21/11/2025
|14,000
|50.28
|49.42
|50.50
|703,924
|TOTAL
|65,000
|52.53
|49.42
|55.60
|3,414,569
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 704,491 treasury shares.