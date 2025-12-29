Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 29 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 11,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 22 December 2025 to 26 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 22/12/2025 4,000 56.52 56.30 57.00 226,086 23/12/2025 4,000 56.63 56.29 56.80 226,506 24/12/2025 3,600 56.77 56.60 56.95 204,380 25/12/2025 0 - - - - 26/12/2025 0 - - - - TOTAL 11,600 56.64 56.20 57.00 656,972

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 40,200 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 871,691 treasury shares.



