Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 5 January 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 6,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|29/12/2025
|3,600
|56.82
|56.45
|57.00
|204,568
|30/12/2025
|3,000
|57.28
|57.00
|57.60
|171,829
|31/12/2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/1/2026
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/1/2026
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|6,600
|57.03
|56.45
|57.60
|376,397
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 46,800 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 878,291 treasury shares.