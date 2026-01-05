Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 5 January 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 6,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
29/12/20253,60056.8256.4557.00204,568
30/12/20253,00057.2857.0057.60171,829
31/12/2025-----
1/1/2026-----
2/1/2026-----
TOTAL6,60057.0356.4557.60376,397

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 46,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 878,291 treasury shares.



