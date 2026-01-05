Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 5 January 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 6,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 29/12/2025 3,600 56.82 56.45 57.00 204,568 30/12/2025 3,000 57.28 57.00 57.60 171,829 31/12/2025 - - - - - 1/1/2026 - - - - - 2/1/2026 - - - - - TOTAL 6,600 57.03 56.45 57.60 376,397

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 46,800 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 878,291 treasury shares.



