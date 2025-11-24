Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 17 to 21 November

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on  19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 17 November to 21 November 2025 are described below. As of 21 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 90.8% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.7%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 17 to 21 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of sharesValue in EURMarket (MIC code)
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742717/11/2025FR0013258662            82,62210.97   906,538XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742717/11/2025FR0013258662          133,01310.97      1,458,524DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742717/11/2025FR0013258662            26,50010.97         290,704TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742717/11/2025FR0013258662            23,40010.98         256,861AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742718/11/2025FR0013258662           67,50610.63         717,276XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742718/11/2025FR0013258662          121,23110.63      1,288,430DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742718/11/2025FR0013258662            26,65010.65         283,702TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742718/11/2025FR0013258662            21,18210.64         225,297AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742719/11/2025FR0013258662            68,97110.71         738,524XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742719/11/2025FR0013258662          128,51310.71      1,376,535DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742719/11/2025FR0013258662            26,38110.70         282,278TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742719/11/2025FR0013258662            23,49610.70         251,393AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742720/11/2025FR0013258662            62,50010.76        672,235XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742720/11/2025FR0013258662        132,27710.72    1,418,356DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742720/11/2025FR0013258662            27,20810.73         291,909TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742720/11/2025FR0013258662            23,36310.73        250,708AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742721/11/2025FR0013258662           83,19710.57        879,238XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742721/11/2025FR0013258662          117,23310.61     1,243,489DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742721/11/2025FR0013258662           26,01510.62         276,387TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742721/11/2025FR0013258662            22,43210.62        238,170AQE
        
   TOTAL       1,243,69010.73  

1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

About Ayvens
 
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2		 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

Find out more at ayvens.com


 
Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
elise.booree@ayvens.com		   


