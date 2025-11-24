Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 17 to 21 November

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 17 November to 21 November 2025 are described below. As of 21 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 90.8% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.7%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 17 to 21 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/11/2025 FR0013258662 82,622 10.97 906,538 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/11/2025 FR0013258662 133,013 10.97 1,458,524 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,500 10.97 290,704 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/11/2025 FR0013258662 23,400 10.98 256,861 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/11/2025 FR0013258662 67,506 10.63 717,276 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/11/2025 FR0013258662 121,231 10.63 1,288,430 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,650 10.65 283,702 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/11/2025 FR0013258662 21,182 10.64 225,297 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/11/2025 FR0013258662 68,971 10.71 738,524 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/11/2025 FR0013258662 128,513 10.71 1,376,535 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,381 10.70 282,278 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/11/2025 FR0013258662 23,496 10.70 251,393 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/11/2025 FR0013258662 62,500 10.76 672,235 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/11/2025 FR0013258662 132,277 10.72 1,418,356 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/11/2025 FR0013258662 27,208 10.73 291,909 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/11/2025 FR0013258662 23,363 10.73 250,708 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21/11/2025 FR0013258662 83,197 10.57 879,238 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21/11/2025 FR0013258662 117,233 10.61 1,243,489 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,015 10.62 276,387 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 21/11/2025 FR0013258662 22,432 10.62 238,170 AQE TOTAL 1,243,690 10.73

1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

