DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/03 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Regulated information

Paris, November 24, 2025

Period of: November 17 to November 21, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer nameTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
PLUXEE NV17-Nov-25NL0015001W4928 37013,7525XPAR
PLUXEE NV17-Nov-25NL0015001W4920 78013,7303DXE
PLUXEE NV18-Nov-25NL0015001W4931 50013,2784XPAR
PLUXEE NV18-Nov-25NL0015001W4919 40713,2650DXE
PLUXEE NV19-Nov-25NL0015001W4932 77313,4435XPAR
PLUXEE NV19-Nov-25NL0015001W4915 90213,4419DXE
PLUXEE NV20-Nov-25NL0015001W4935 50013,4074XPAR
PLUXEE NV20-Nov-25NL0015001W4915 00013,3687DXE
PLUXEE NV21-Nov-25NL0015001W4932 12713,4876XPAR
PLUXEE NV21-Nov-25NL0015001W4916 51113,4690DXE
PLUXEE NV21-Nov-25NL0015001W491 50013,4400TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

