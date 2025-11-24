Regulated information
Paris, November 24, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/03 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: November 17 to November 21, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer name
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|PLUXEE NV
|17-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|28 370
|13,7525
|XPAR
|PLUXEE NV
|17-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|20 780
|13,7303
|DXE
|PLUXEE NV
|18-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|31 500
|13,2784
|XPAR
|PLUXEE NV
|18-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 407
|13,2650
|DXE
|PLUXEE NV
|19-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|32 773
|13,4435
|XPAR
|PLUXEE NV
|19-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 902
|13,4419
|DXE
|PLUXEE NV
|20-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|35 500
|13,4074
|XPAR
|PLUXEE NV
|20-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 000
|13,3687
|DXE
|PLUXEE NV
|21-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|32 127
|13,4876
|XPAR
|PLUXEE NV
|21-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 511
|13,4690
|DXE
|PLUXEE NV
|21-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|13,4400
|TQE
