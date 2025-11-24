Mountain America Credit Union and ISU Turn First Downs into Warmth for Idaho Kids

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the ISU Bengals recently celebrated a season of impact through its First Down donation partnership. During the November 15 game, the credit union presented a check for $15,000 to support Operation Warm, turning every first down into warmth, dignity, and hope for families in Idaho.

The check was awarded on the field by Mountain America representatives to Pauline Thiros, director of athletics at Idaho State University. The program reflects Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting youth throughout the region. With this year’s contribution, Mountain America has now contributed more than $175,000 since 2019 to help Operation Warm supply brand-new coats and shoes to children in need.

“Mountain America is proud to partner with Idaho State University to give back through every Bengals first down,” said Rob Brough, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. “Operation Warm delivers essential items that help children feel confident and cared for, and we are honored to support their work.”

Operation Warm, a national nonprofit focused on providing warmth, confidence, and hope through new coats and shoes, will use the funds to help children across Idaho communities.

“Partnerships like this help us reach kids who need support the most,” said Grace Sica, executive director of Operation Warm. “We are grateful for Mountain America and Idaho State University for turning athletic achievement into meaningful impact for local families. Go Bengals!”



For more information about Operation Warm, visit operationwarm.org.

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement activities, visit macu.com/newsroom.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.