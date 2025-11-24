BI DeFi Announces the Launch of Its New Web3 Mobile App That Makes BTC and XRP Earnings Accessible to Everyone

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BI DeFi has officially launched its new Web3 mobile application, marking a major leap forward in making digital-asset earnings accessible to everyday users. The UK-based platform now allows anyone—even complete beginners—to activate reward-generating contracts and earn assets such as BTC and XRP directly from their smartphone, without the need for specialized equipment or technical expertise. With real-time earnings visibility, top-tier security protections, and automatic daily payouts, the new app is designed to help millions of users seamlessly enter the blockchain economy and benefit from modern, automated digital-asset rewards.





The BI DeFi platform currently supports several major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC), providing secure, transparent services open to users worldwide.

Through this app, users can view their earnings progress, manage contracts, and adjust basic settings in real time on their mobile phones. Whether commuting, during work breaks, or in daily life, the earnings system runs automatically in the background, allowing for continuous earnings without any additional effort.

The platform's representative stated that the purpose of launching the mobile application is to allow users unfamiliar with Web3 to smoothly enter the crypto finance field, making computing power earnings more accessible and easier to use, rather than just a field for professionals.

Six Advantages of the BI DeFi Application:

True Mobile Earnings Experience

A simple and intuitive interface allows you to monitor earnings and manage contracts anytime, making it more convenient than traditional trading platforms.

Professional-Grade Security

Offline cold wallets combined with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection ensure the safety of your funds and information. This multi-layered security system provides professional-grade protection for user accounts.

Support for Multiple Mainstream Crypto Assets

Supports deposits and settlements for multiple mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, LTC, USDT, etc.

Smart Custody Service

Simply select a contract to enable smart custody, allowing you to easily enjoy a true "passive income" model.

24/7 Stable Operation and Technical Support

The application has 24/7 uptime. Users can contact the technical team at any time to resolve any issues, ensuring smooth and worry-free earnings.

Affiliate Program

Earn up to 5% referral commission by inviting friends, allowing you to easily earn passive income without investment.

How to Join BI DeFi and Earn Earnings?

Registration

Visit the official website and create an account. You will receive a $17 bonus upon successful registration.

Choosing a Suitable Plan

Select a suitable contract and start earning daily earnings.

After purchasing a contract,

The system will automatically allocate computing power, and earnings will be automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned upon contract expiration.

BI DeFi Popular Yield Plans

Investment Amount: $100 | Term: 2 days | Daily Yield: $4 | Total Yield: $100 + $8

Investment Amount: $500 | Term: 6 days | Daily Yield: $6.5 | Total Yield: $500 + $39

Investment Amount: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Daily Yield: $13.3 | Total Yield: $1,000 + $133

Investment Amount: $5,000 | Term: 20 days | Daily Yield: $73.5 | Total Yield: $5,000 + $1,470

Investment Amount: $10,000 | Term: 30 days | Daily Yield: $161 | Total Yield: $10,000 + $4,830

For more details, please visit the official website: https://bidefi.com

Official Email: info@bidefi.com

About BI DeFi

BI DeFi is a global decentralized yield platform. Adhering to the core principles of "green, smart, open, and sustainable," the platform is committed to leading the global blockchain energy revolution. Through innovative cloud computing architecture and decentralized finance technology, it promotes the development of an efficient and low-carbon computing ecosystem.

Currently, the platform serves over 2 million users in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide, dedicated to providing convenient and scalable digital asset services. It has established efficient and stable data centers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and other locations.

With the official launch of its application, users can manage contracts and yields anytime, anywhere with just a mobile phone. BI DeFi is building an open and shared future for crypto digital assets, creating greater value for users worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.