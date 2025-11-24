Tech Expert Stephanie Humphrey Shares Her Top Picks for This Holiday Season on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and this year’s savvy shoppers are getting a head start on their lists. Recently, technology and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey partnered with D S Simon Media on a satellite media tour to spotlight thoughtful gifts that simplify routines, protect what matters, and deliver entertainment anywhere.

“Technology has become such an important part of how we live, work, and celebrate. I wanted to highlight gifts that truly add value to people’s lives, whether that means smarter home security, effortless cleaning tools, innovative foldable phones, or gaming you can take anywhere. These are the kinds of products that help people feel more connected and more in control of their day,” said Stephanie Humphrey.

Here are Stephanie’s top holiday picks:

Effortless Everyday Cleaning with a Cordless Stick Vacuum

Looking for a practical, pet-friendly gift? The Levoit LVAC-300 keeps everyday messes in check with anti-tangle technology which is great for homes with long hair or shedding pets. A powerful motor in a compact, easy-to-maneuver body moves across carpets, hard floors, furniture, and more for a simple, whole-home clean.

At under 4 lbs, the LVAC-300 offers up to 60 minutes* of cleaning on a single charge, is self-standing for quick storage, the filters are washable, and the vacuum lays flat to reach under beds and sofas. This vacuum is a thoughtful gift to make daily cleaning feel effortless, so families can spend more time together this holiday season.

The LVAC-300 is on sale now through December 1for $219.99. That’s down from $349.99, so you’re saving about 37%.

Available at: Levoit.com and Amazon.

*** Using the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool on ECO power. Tested at room temperature.

Smarter Home Protection Made Easy

This holiday season, keep your home and everything inside safe and secure with SimpliSafe. Built for any home and budget, SimpliSafe pairs approachable setup with reliable, customizable protection.

The brand’s most popular system, The Lighthouse , now includes the AI-powered Outdoor Camera Series 2 . When paired with a professional monitoring plan, the camera activates SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, combining advanced AI with trained monitoring agents to proactively detect and deter threats approaching the home.

Seasonal savings make smart security easier to give than ever: up to 70% off continues through December and into the New Year. On Black Friday, save 70% on SimpliSafe systems, including The Lighthouse, plus get a free Outdoor Camera when you sign up for professional monitoring. Systems help protect against break-ins, fires, carbon monoxide, and even extreme temperature drops, giving you the gift of peace of mind this holiday season.

Available at: SimpliSafe.com , Amazon , Best Buy , Costco , Sam’s Club , The Home Depot , and Lowe’s .

Portable PC Gaming, Anywhere

Xbox and ASUS have collaborated to launch two new Windows PC handheld gaming devices: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X making it easier than ever to access games from Xbox and other leading PC storefronts in one place.

The ROG Xbox Ally delivers seamless on-the-go PC gaming for casual players and enthusiasts alike. Both handhelds include a 3-month trial of Game Pass Premium, unlocking 200+ games to stream or download, including titles like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Minecraft. As Xbox’s first handhelds, these devices mark an exciting collaboration with ASUS and they were just released.

Available at: Microsoft Store, Best Buy, ASUS Store, Amazon, and Walmart.

Iconic Design + moto ai: The New Flip Phone Family

Designed for cultural catalysts who create and share, the motorola razr family—razr ultra, razr+, and razr—pairs Pantone curated colorways with elevated materials like leather inspired textures, soft Alcantara, and FSC certified wood. Plus, the interactive external display lets users check notifications, snap photos, access their favorite apps, and stay connected—all without having to flip open their phone.

The new razr family also comes packed with powerful AI to support how people live and work today. moto ai experiences help you capture, create, and stay organized: from Catch me up (summarizes unread notifications) and Pay attention (records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings or conversations) to Remember this (save screenshots, photos, and notes to recall later).

For the tech guru, fashion lover, or content creator, the iconic flip plus an intelligent external display, excellent camera quality, and AI-powered features make this a memorable, functional gift.

Available at: motorola.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy.

