Meaghan B Murphy Unveils Her 2025 “HoliYAY Gift Guide” with Your Update TV

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestyle Expert and author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan B Murphy, is sharing her highly anticipated 2025 HoliYAY Gift Guide, highlighting gifts that spark joy, ignite creativity, and help families make memories that last long after the season ends. This year’s guide features standout picks across fashion, travel, and interactive play, offering something special for everyone on your list.

Loungefly: Fandom Meets Fashion

This holiday season is all about celebrating the stories we love, and Loungefly brings that spirit to life through its beautifully crafted accessories. From superfans to casual fans, Loungefly offers a stylish way to blend fashion and fandom. Known for its creative details, craftsmanship, collectability and versatility, the brand transforms beloved characters and properties, such as Mickey Mouse and Wicked, into wearable art.

For those seeking something more personal, Loungefly recently unveiled innovative non-licensed designs that celebrate the latest trends, personalization and pin culture to help fans wear what they love, no matter the season or their interests.

Their newest collection, BackStory by Loungefly, takes customization even further by turning each tote, crossbody bag or mini backpack into a pin canvas, allowing fans to personalize and express themselves in creative ways that are reflective of who they are and what they love most. It’s a meaningful and stylish gift for anyone who loves storytelling, fashion and all-things pop culture.

Shop the BackStory collection and more at Loungefly.com

EF Go Ahead Tours: Give the Gift of Travel

For those searching for a truly unique holiday gift, or planning an adventure of their own, Meaghan highlights the experience of travel with EF Go Ahead Tours.

Perfect for the travel lover or anyone craving connection, EF Go Ahead is celebrating solo explorers and women who love to see the world through a new collection of Solo Tours and Women-Only Tours.

Two newly launched itineraries include a luxurious journey through France, complete with champagne tastings at Veuve Clicquot, and an immersive trip through Japan featuring encounters with the legendary ama pearl divers and hands-on ramen-making.

With decades of expertise, EF Go Ahead makes global travel accessible and unforgettable, and their Black Friday deals offer added value for holiday gifting.

With 35+ years of experience, EF Go Ahead makes logistics easy, and they’re rolling out special Black Friday travel deals. Head to efgoaheadtours.com and save $1,000 if you book now through Black Friday.

Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit: Spray-Art Magic for Kids

Creativity takes center stage for kids this season with Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit, a standout pick for families looking to put imagination into action and keep young artists engaged for hours.

This DIY spray-art kit allows kids to explore vibrant color effects, create custom designs with the 5 included stencils, and experiment freehand with new techniques.

Marker Airbrush works with Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers, Super Tips, and Pip-Squeaks markers, giving kids a wide range of options without worrying about running out of colors. Ideal for decorating holiday cards or crafting personalized gift wrap, children aged six and up can create new designs with unique style.

Available at Crayola.com and major retailers nationwide, including

Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Priority Pass: The Gift of Airport Calm

For those returning to travel during the busy holiday season, Meaghan spotlights a gift that brings comfort and calm to the airport experience.

Priority Pass is the ultimate travel upgrade, offering access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and premium experiences around the world. Members can unwind in quiet, comfortable environments, enjoy complimentary food and beverages, and even access spa or sleep amenities before their flight. Just in time for the holidays, Priority Pass is offering 30% off Standard memberships and 20% off Standard Plus, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for frequent travelers or anyone looking to make their journey a little smoother.

Around the holidays, Priority Pass runs special offers (including big Black Friday discounts on memberships up to 30% off), which makes it an even smarter gift for frequent flyers or that friend finally planning a big trip. Learn more and grab a membership at prioritypass.com

Kinetic Sand SquishPizza: Sensory Fun in the “Kitchen”

Rounding out the HoliYAY Gift Guide is a pick that blends creativity with sensory play. Kinetic Sand SquishPizza offers children a delightful, hands-on experience in the kitchen, with no mess and endless fun.

Kids can shape, mold, and decorate their own pretend pizzas using four colors of Kinetic Sand, complete with topping molds, tools, and stampers. After assembling their creations, they can squish them down and watch the sand rise back up like magic. Designed for kids aged five and up, this fall 2025 release encourages imaginative play, supports sensory development, and promises hours of entertainment.

Available at major retailers including Target and Amazon.

For more information, visit https://substack.com/@meaghanbmurphy/p-178925373

About YourUpdateTV:



YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Loungefly, EF Go Ahead Tours, Crayola, Priority Pass, Spin Master.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d964f37e-bdbb-4870-9b7a-f3a52d3e4522