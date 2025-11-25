Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to American Red Cross of Utah through Partnership with BYU Football

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union presented a donation of $15,000 to American Red Cross of Utah in support of its vital disaster-relief work throughout the state. The contribution comes via Mountain America’s partnership with BYU Cougars football, with the credit union committing to donate $250 for each touchdown scored by the Cougars during the 2025 season.

On November 15, Mountain America and Red Cross representatives celebrated the donation, which will bolster the Red Cross of Utah’s efforts in helping communities across the region prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies. This latest gift brings the total funds donated by Mountain America to the Red Cross of Utah since 2018 to $168,000.

“We’re proud to build meaningful impact through our ongoing collaboration with BYU athletics,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “This contribution to the Red Cross of Utah reflects our continued dedication to supporting organizations on the front lines of care in our communities.”

“Mountain America’s generous investment helps ensure the Red Cross of Utah can act swiftly with compassion and resources when disasters strike,” added Benjamin Donner, executive director of the Red Cross of Utah’s Central and Southern chapter. “Thanks to this kind of support, we can continue to expand our reach in the communities we serve and promote lifesaving initiatives in vulnerable neighborhoods.”

The American Red Cross of Utah has been serving Utahns for more than a century, delivering preparedness, response and recovery services through its Greater Salt Lake, Northern Utah, and Central and Southern Utah chapters.

For more information about BYU and the Red Cross of Utah’s involvement, click here.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community impact, visit macu.com.

