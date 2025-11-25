OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

25 November 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 November 2025 it had purchased a total of 36,556 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 36,556 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 543.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 539.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 541.13p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,553,147 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,553,147.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 24-11-2025 16:14:26 GBp 392 543.00 XLON xeaNbixWnET 24-11-2025 16:14:19 GBp 1,990 543.00 XLON xeaNbixWnHC 24-11-2025 15:55:07 GBp 374 543.00 XLON xeaNbixWNcc 24-11-2025 14:50:08 GBp 363 541.00 XLON xeaNbixXB9S 24-11-2025 14:50:01 GBp 122 541.00 XLON xeaNbixX8jH 24-11-2025 14:50:01 GBp 367 541.00 XLON xeaNbixX8jJ 24-11-2025 14:49:45 GBp 932 541.50 XLON xeaNbixX89Q 24-11-2025 14:49:45 GBp 129 541.50 XLON xeaNbixX89S 24-11-2025 14:49:45 GBp 126 541.50 XLON xeaNbixX88X 24-11-2025 14:44:32 GBp 652 542.00 XLON xeaNbixY@IJ 24-11-2025 14:43:11 GBp 802 542.50 XLON xeaNbixYzkP 24-11-2025 14:40:16 GBp 405 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYcGY 24-11-2025 14:40:11 GBp 435 542.00 XLON xeaNbixYdc3 24-11-2025 14:37:31 GBp 148 542.00 XLON xeaNbixYZR2 24-11-2025 14:37:31 GBp 86 542.00 XLON xeaNbixYZR4 24-11-2025 14:37:31 GBp 1,363 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYZRA 24-11-2025 14:37:29 GBp 865 542.00 XLON xeaNbixYWiy 24-11-2025 14:32:11 GBp 756 543.00 XLON xeaNbixYN4F 24-11-2025 14:32:11 GBp 470 543.00 XLON xeaNbixYN4H 24-11-2025 14:32:11 GBp 570 543.00 XLON xeaNbixYN4J 24-11-2025 14:32:11 GBp 289 543.00 XLON xeaNbixYN7R 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 400 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIPb 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 652 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIPt 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 689 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIPv 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 685 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIPO 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 269 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIPQ 24-11-2025 14:30:30 GBp 989 541.50 XLON xeaNbixYIOZ 24-11-2025 14:08:48 GBp 727 542.00 XLON xeaNbixYBbY 24-11-2025 14:00:09 GBp 420 541.00 XLON xeaNbixZmOM 24-11-2025 13:59:45 GBp 630 541.50 XLON xeaNbixZnug 24-11-2025 13:59:45 GBp 601 541.50 XLON xeaNbixZnup 24-11-2025 13:49:57 GBp 1,072 542.00 XLON xeaNbixZd@l 24-11-2025 13:49:57 GBp 154 542.50 XLON xeaNbixZd@t 24-11-2025 13:49:57 GBp 237 542.50 XLON xeaNbixZd@v 24-11-2025 13:34:23 GBp 1,011 540.00 XLON xeaNbixZK9H 24-11-2025 13:34:23 GBp 1 540.00 XLON xeaNbixZK9J 24-11-2025 13:33:10 GBp 602 540.50 XLON xeaNbixZIcL 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 141 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH4p 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 87 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH4r 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 845 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH45 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 36 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH47 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 27 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH7d 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 213 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH7f 24-11-2025 13:30:14 GBp 839 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZH7j 24-11-2025 13:25:25 GBp 2 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZRbs 24-11-2025 13:25:25 GBp 25 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZRbu 24-11-2025 13:25:25 GBp 25 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZRby 24-11-2025 13:25:25 GBp 25 539.00 XLON xeaNbixZRb@ 24-11-2025 12:53:29 GBp 650 539.00 XLON xeaNbiwSvkw 24-11-2025 12:53:29 GBp 21 539.00 XLON xeaNbiwSvky 24-11-2025 12:42:55 GBp 14 539.00 XLON xeaNbiwSljI 24-11-2025 12:42:55 GBp 583 539.50 XLON xeaNbiwSlib 24-11-2025 12:40:19 GBp 14 539.50 XLON xeaNbiwSjQc 24-11-2025 12:22:01 GBp 2 539.50 XLON xeaNbiwSPFC 24-11-2025 12:15:58 GBp 61 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwS3CD 24-11-2025 12:15:58 GBp 365 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwS3CG 24-11-2025 12:15:53 GBp 119 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwS38i 24-11-2025 12:15:03 GBp 162 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwS05Z 24-11-2025 12:13:23 GBp 20 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwSEWi 24-11-2025 12:10:24 GBp 4 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwSCR3 24-11-2025 12:10:24 GBp 92 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwSCR5 24-11-2025 12:00:16 GBp 584 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwTp9x 24-11-2025 12:00:16 GBp 5 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwTp9z 24-11-2025 11:41:42 GBp 589 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwTX1G 24-11-2025 11:40:10 GBp 242 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwTkQ@ 24-11-2025 11:40:10 GBp 13 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwTkQy 24-11-2025 11:27:23 GBp 854 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwTGYl 24-11-2025 11:02:02 GBp 564 541.00 XLON xeaNbiwUsgs 24-11-2025 10:49:19 GBp 13 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUxoA 24-11-2025 10:47:17 GBp 130 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwUvn8 24-11-2025 10:47:17 GBp 267 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwUvnA 24-11-2025 10:47:16 GBp 540 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUvm$ 24-11-2025 10:47:16 GBp 512 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUvmK 24-11-2025 10:47:16 GBp 14 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUvmM 24-11-2025 10:47:16 GBp 14 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUvmO 24-11-2025 10:33:13 GBp 354 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUgI3 24-11-2025 10:33:12 GBp 352 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUgIM 24-11-2025 10:33:12 GBp 439 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUgTY 24-11-2025 10:33:12 GBp 339 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwUgTh 24-11-2025 10:25:03 GBp 169 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwUICI 24-11-2025 10:25:03 GBp 140 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwUICK 24-11-2025 10:24:14 GBp 100 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUJBR 24-11-2025 10:24:14 GBp 8 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUJBT 24-11-2025 10:24:14 GBp 163 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwUJBV 24-11-2025 10:19:17 GBp 955 541.00 XLON xeaNbiwUSFN 24-11-2025 09:26:31 GBp 364 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwVNkG 24-11-2025 09:26:31 GBp 364 540.00 XLON xeaNbiwVNkK 24-11-2025 09:26:31 GBp 554 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwVNkO 24-11-2025 09:21:51 GBp 789 541.00 XLON xeaNbiwVJPg 24-11-2025 09:02:02 GBp 329 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwVC@s 24-11-2025 09:02:02 GBp 118 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwVC@u 24-11-2025 09:01:28 GBp 538 541.00 XLON xeaNbiwVDXX 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 201 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@L 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 250 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@N 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 91 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@P 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 292 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@R 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 98 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@T 24-11-2025 08:02:58 GBp 61 540.50 XLON xeaNbiwO0@V



