RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-11-25
Start date2025-11-26
Maturity date2025-12-03
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn559.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn427.05
Accepted volume, SEK bn427.05
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.00



