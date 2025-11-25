SPARC AI Receives Delivery of Two Custom STRIKE-1 Drones

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) SPARC AI has taken delivery of two custom-built STRIKE-1 drones. These aircraft will be used as dedicated platforms for demonstrating the company’s target acquisition system and autonomous navigation technology.

A short video of the drones can be viewed here: https://x.com/SPARC__AI

The STRIKE-1 units allow the company to conduct controlled, repeatable test flights without depending on customer-supplied hardware. This provides a consistent environment for evaluating system performance, validating software, and collecting data for technical development and evaluation. The ability to use STRIKE-1 aircraft across demonstrations also ensures that variations in airframe design, sensor placement, and onboard hardware do not influence assessment of SPARC AI’s technologies.

In addition to internal testing, the STRIKE-1 drones will be available for paid customer trials. This is intended to support organizations that may prefer not to modify their existing fleet during early testing. Offering a turnkey trial platform may streamline onboarding, reduce integration time, and allow potential customers to assess capabilities in a faster and more controlled manner.

The company expects these dedicated aircraft to help with commercial engagement by enabling more frequent demonstrations, shortening customer evaluation cycles, and providing a clear pathway from testing to deployment.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI’s flagship platform, provides defence, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The Company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web: www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

