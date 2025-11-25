Cleafy positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Fraud Management Solution vendors.

Cleafy, with its single defence Fraud Extended Detection and Response (FxDR) platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Cleafy as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2025.

Siddharth Arya, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Cleafy is rapidly establishing a distinctive and powerful position by unifying advanced cybersecurity telemetry with sophisticated fraud analytics and adaptive AI/ML within a single decisioning layer. Its FxDR platform’s attack-type-agnostic design delivers resilient defence against malware-driven attacks, ATOs, APP fraud, and emerging hybrid threats across web and mobile channels. Enhanced by its global threat intelligence network and cross-session correlation, the platform excels at uncovering zero-day threats, mule activity, and bot-driven anomalies in real-time and gives institutions end-to-end visibility far earlier in the fraud chain, enabling proactive interdiction.

With explainable decisioning, attack-pattern reconstruction, and a GenAI Co-Pilot that accelerates investigation and rule optimization, Cleafy offers enterprises a proactive, analyst-centric solution that strengthens accuracy, analyst efficiency and materially reduces fraud losses.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Enterprise Fraud Management Solution providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Cleafy’s leap from Emerging Leader to Global Leader in a single year marks a structural change in how the industry defends against fraud,” said Matteo Bogana, CEO at Cleafy. “Fraud is no longer a downstream event—it is the final stage of a coordinated digital attack chain. This recognition validates our vision and reinforces the proactive model that will define the next decade of fraud management.”

Additional Resources:

About Cleafy:

Founded in 2014 by Carmine Giangregorio, Matteo Bogana, and Nicolò Pastore, Cleafy was established by alumni of the Polytechnic of Milan. Trusted by leading FIs and banks across EMEA, Americas and Asia, today, Cleafy addresses modern fraud challenges intensified by digital transformation, AI advancements, and evolving regulations like PSD2. Our advanced AI-powered FxDR platform seamlessly integrates cybersecurity and fraud management, providing real-time, comprehensive protection. Securing billions of transactions across over 100 million accounts, Cleafy sets the standard in proactive fraud prevention for leading banks and financial institutions. We empower institutions worldwide to outpace cybercriminals, safeguarding the integrity of their operations and ensuring every online banking interaction is secure without compromising customer experience, protecting the digital banking ecosystem from start to finish.

For more information, visit www.cleafy.com

Media Contact:

media@cleafy.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/cleafy-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-enterprise-fraud-management-2025-by-qks-group-1586

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/