BLAQclouds, Inc. Provides Update on OTC Markets Yield Sign and Filing Corrections

ROBESONIA, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and digital asset technology company, today issued an update regarding the Yield Sign recently applied to its ticker by OTC Markets.

The Yield Sign was applied due to a discrepancy in the total number of shares issued, specifically a mismatch between the figures listed on the title page, Item 2, and Item 3(a) of the company’s previously filed quarterly report. This discrepancy has now been fully corrected.

BLAQclouds has submitted an Amended Quarterly Report, and according to the OTC Markets Qualifications Specialist, they “will process the company’s documents again with the submission of the amended Report(s)”.

The amended filing is publicly available and can be reviewed at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/510288/content

BLAQclouds has also confirmed that this will be the final filing containing any information originating from previous management. All future filings will reflect the current management team's work, structure, and technological developments.

“We are pleased to confirm that our Amended Quarterly Report has been filed and accepted for review by OTC Markets. This correction officially closes the final chapter of reporting tied to previous management. Going forward, all disclosures will fully reflect the work, direction, and accomplishments of the current BLAQclouds leadership team. Unfortunately, between October 1st and October 8th, prior management issued approximately 200 million additional shares. This activity will be fully footnoted and addressed in next quarter’s filing.

Despite these legacy issues, I am extremely excited to showcase the innovative products, partnerships, and Web3 solutions we are bringing to market—initiatives that position BLAQclouds to achieve profitability in Q4. This marks an important moment of transition, transparency, and renewed momentum for both the company and its shareholders,” said Shannon Hill, CEO, BLAQclouds, Inc.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

