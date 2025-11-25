Galloper Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 4th.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM; OTC: GGDCF) based in Vancouver BC, focused on Exploration, today announced that Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4th

DATE: December 4th

TIME: 12:30pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2,3,5 and . Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property, which hosts the historic Lucky Smoke gold occurrence and the recently awarded Lunch Pond South Extension consists of 477 mining claims totaling 11,925 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares. For more information, please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CONTACTS:

Galloper Gold Corporation

Hratch Jabrayan

President and CEO

778-655-9266

Hratch@GalloperGold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com