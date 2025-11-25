Safe and Green Development Corporation Secures New Purchase Orders From Large Agricultural Inputs Distributor

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG Devco,” the “Company,” or “Safe and Green Development”) today announced that a new customer, and a large U.S. distributor of branded chemistry products serving specialty agriculture markets has issued multiple purchase orders for wood fines produced at the Company’s Myakka, Florida site.

Based on current weekly volumes at the Myakka site, this equates to approximately $9,000 per week, and the Company expects orders to continue at this rate based on stated demand needs from the customer. The material is produced through the Company’s high-capacity Diamond Z grinder system, which processes incoming organic materials into various grades suitable for commercial applications including commercial soils and specialty horticultural products. The resulting material stream is screened to meet the customer’s specifications, allowing the Company to recycle 100% of the inbound feedstock.

This purchase order expands the Myakka site’s customer base and supports the Company’s strategy to scale its engineered soils and organics recycling operations across key agricultural and turf markets. Engagements with established industry operators strengthen volume consistency, improve site throughput, and enhance operational efficiency.

“We continue to see strong interest in high-quality organic inputs from customers across agriculture, turf management, and specialty horticulture,” said David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development. “This new customer is a respected national provider with significant industry reach, and we are pleased to support their supply chain with material sourced from our Myakka operations.”

Additional customer expansion opportunities are being evaluated as the Company increases capacity at the Myakka site and advances its broader engineered soils strategy across Florida.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States that are intended for future development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects.

The Company wholly owns Resource Group US Holdings LLC, an environmental and logistics subsidiary operating a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Florida. Resource processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. Its operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both in-house and third-party infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the new customer purchasing approximately $9,000 of wood fines per week from the Company, Company expecting orders to continueat this rate based on stated demand needs from the new customer, producing the material through the Company’s high-capacity Diamond Z grinder system, scaling the Company’s engineered soils and organics recycling operations across key agricultural and turf markets, continuing to see strong interest in high-quality organic inputs from customers across agriculture, turf management, and specialty horticulture, strengthening volume stability, improving site throughput and enhancing operational efficiency, supporting the customer’s supply chain with material sourced from the Company’s Myakka operations, evaluating additional customer expansion opportunities as the Company increases capacity at the Myakka site and seeks to advance its broader engineered soils strategy across Florida These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to scale its engineered soils and organics recycling operations across key agricultural and turf markets, the Company’s ability to strengthen volume stability, improve site throughput and enhance operational efficiency, the Company’s ability to pursue additional customer expansion opportunities and its broader engineered soils strategy across Florida,the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, the Company’s ability to sustain or increase production volumes at the Myakka site, the Company’s ability to generate revenue and profitability from its engineered soils and recycling operations, potential variability in customer demand or supply chain conditions, general economic conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

