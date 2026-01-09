RenX Enterprises Corp. Highlights Transformational Year with Expected $7 Million in Revenues during 2025, Operating Scale, and Debt Reduction

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (the “Company”) today provided an update on a year that management views as transformational, reflecting a fundamental evolution of the Company’s operating profile, financial performance, and strategic direction.

“This past year represented a defining chapter for the Company,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “We fundamentally transformed the Company’s primary business focus from real estate development to providing environmental solutions. The acquisition of Resource Group during fiscal 2025 established our core operating business, and we believe that the progress we have made across operations, capital markets, and asset monetization has positioned us for the next phase of disciplined growth. As we look ahead, our focus remains on execution, expanding higher-value products, and continuing to unlock value across our asset base for stockholders.”

Transformational Shift to an Operating Platform

Over the past year, the Company executed a deliberate transition from a real estate development-oriented business into an operating platform with revenue generating operations, owned equipment, and an expanding infrastructure. Central to this transformation was the acquisition of Resource Group, which has since become the Company’s core operating business and the foundation for its waste-to-value and materials processing strategy.

Prior to the Resource Group acquisition, the Company generated less than $500,000 in gross revenues during 2024. Following the integration of Resource Group, the Company generated approximately $7 million in gross revenues (unaudited) during 2025. The estimated gross revenue for 2025 is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to the completion of the Company’s closing procedures.

The Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted an audit or review of and has not expressed an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, the preliminary unaudited estimate of revenue set forth in this press release. It is possible that the Company or its independent registered public accounting firm may identify items that require the Company to make adjustments to the preliminary estimate of revenue set forth in this press release.

Debt Reduction and Capital Markets Activity

During the year, the Company completed a series of balance sheet and capital markets initiatives designed to improve financial flexibility and reduce risk. As part of these efforts, the Company reduced its short-term debt obligations, including the elimination of all convertible debt from its balance sheet, and completed the largest capital raise in its history, closing a $9 million private placement.

These actions strengthened the Company’s capital structure and improved its ability to support operational growth and strategic investments.

Strategic Equipment Investments and Operating Infrastructure

To support its expanding operations, the Company made targeted investments in core processing and materials-handling equipment. These acquisitions included a Komptech shredder, Diamond Z grinder, trommel screener, and CAT excavator. The Company has also secured a Microtec mill, which is expected to be delivered in March 2026.

Management believes these assets materially will enhance the Company’s processing capabilities, operating efficiency, and ability to scale higher-margin product lines.

Expansion into Engineered Soils and Value-Added Products

The Company expects to expand into bagged materials and engineered soils by the second quarter of 2026. Management believes this initiative represents a critical step toward achieving cash flow positivity.

Real Estate Portfolio and Asset Monetization Initiatives

The Company continues to advance monetization initiatives across its legacy real estate asset portfolio. A clear example of this initiative was the successful restructuring of the Lago Vista related debt and conditional transfer of the property to the lender at a $5 million dollar valuation.

The Company also achieved maximum zoning at the Norman Berry joint venture property in Eastpoint, Georgia and currently plans to list the property for sale in the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the Company made the difficult, but prudent, decision to write off its investment in Cumberland Inlet earlier this year. Separately there are rezoning and monetization efforts related to the Company’s Oklahoma property are planned throughout 2026.

The Company intends to evaluate monetization opportunities related to the sand reserves underlying its Myakka site. An independent appraisal as of October 2023 related to this asset is available on the Company’s website: https://ir.renxent.com/news-events/presentations.

Outlook

Management believes the Company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. The Company remains focused on disciplined execution, operational scaling, and long-term value creation for stockholders.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

Ren X Enterprises Corp. is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company originally focused on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States intended for development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects. The Company is currently focused on the monetization of its legacy real estate asset portfolio.

The Company’s primary operations consist of an environmental processing and logistics platform that includes a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. The Company processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. The Company’s operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both internal operations and third-party infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company being positioned for the next phase of disciplined growth, remaining focused on execution, expanding higher-value products, and continuing to unlock value across the Company’s asset base for stockholders, generating approximately $7 million in gross revenues (unaudited) during 2025, completing a series of balance sheet and capital markets initiatives designed to improve financial flexibility and reduce risk, improving the Company’s ability to support operational growth and strategic investments, delivery of a Microtec mill in March 2026, materially enhancing the Company’s processing capabilities, operating efficiency, and ability to scale higher-margin product lines, expanding into bagged materials and engineered soils by the second quarter of 2026, achieving cash flow positivity, continuing to advance monetization initiatives across the Company’s real estate and legacy asset portfolio, listing the Norman Berry property for sale in the first quarter of 2026, receiving $2.625 million for the Cumberland Inlet investment, plans for zoning and monetization efforts related to the Oklahoma property, providing an update on the status of the Lago Vista property in the first quarter of 2026. evaluating monetization opportunities related to the sand reserves underlying the Company’s Myakka site, being well-positioned for the next phase of growth, and remaining focused on disciplined execution, operational scaling, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to grow its operations and processing capabilities, the Company’s ability to report $7 million in gross revenues during 2025 upon completion of its closing procedures, the Company’s ability to improve margins with higher-margin product lines, the Company’s ability to expand into bagged materials and engineered soils, the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity, the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio, the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners, the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs, market acceptance of engineered growing media products, general economic and market conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

