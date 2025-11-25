GDOT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Green Dot Corporation

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) (“Green Dot”) in a complex transaction with Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation (“CommerceOne”) under which Green Dot stockholders will receive $8.11 per share in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company that will own CommerceOne’s and Green Dot’s existing banking businesses. Smith Ventures will acquire and privatize Green Dot’s non-bank financial technology business assets and operations, which will continue running as an independent fintech and embedded finance company.

On a conference call on November 24, 2025, after the deal was announced, Green Dot’s CFO estimated that Green Dot shareholders are receiving value of approximately $14.23 per share.

Notably, SeekingAlpha author Mike Arnold had previously projected that GreenDot’s stock price could rise to $30.00 per share in light of recent embedded finance wins with companies like Stripe, and ongoing partnerships with Walmart and Apple.

Arnold denounced the proposed sale as a “horrible deal, no other way to describe it,” and opined that the proposed sale should get “voted down by GDOT shareholders.”

