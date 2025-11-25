SBA Encourages Americans to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday®, November 29th

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging Americans to support Main Streets across America by “shopping small” ahead of the holiday season on Small Business Saturday, November 29th. As one of the most important economic drivers of the year, Small Business Saturday, created by American Express, has generated over $220 billion* for independent retailers, restaurants, and service-based businesses since it began in 2010.

“With the economy rebounding from forty-year high inflation, there’s never been a better time to shop small in support of local businesses,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Small businesses employ half of the private sector workforce and generate nearly half of GDP – which means that when we as consumers take part in Small Business Saturday, we’re investing in the workers and job creators who power our own communities. This Christmas Season, the SBA asks every American to join us in standing with Main Street to support the small businesses that make our nation strong.”

Small Business Saturday has been co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011. It represents a vital shopping holiday for America’s 36 million small businesses, who represent 99% of all businesses in America, employ nearly half of the private workforce, and contribute about half of GDP. According to American Express, small business owners surveyed expect nearly 20%** of their annual revenue to come from sales on Small Business Saturday alone. In 2024, the estimated spending at local merchants on Small Business Saturday was around $22 billion***.

To learn more about SBA’s support of Small Business Saturday, visit sba.gov/Saturday.

*This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers who shopped small on Small Business Saturday in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday since 2012. It does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data. Each such survey was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The data was projected from the samples based on then-current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).

**The American Express Shop Small Impact Study consisted of two national studies conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express, one among consumers and another among small business owners. The small business owner (SBO) survey was conducted online among a sample of 500 small business owners/managers in the U.S. from September 29 – October 8, 2025. Respondent companies must conduct sales in a physical location in one of the following industries: arts/entertainment/recreation, retail trade, restaurant/bar/coffee shop/hotel/hospitality, or personal services.

***The American Express 2024 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express. The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,601 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data. It was conducted anonymously on November 30, 2024. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over. The spend figure is based on consumer self-report and does not reflect actual receipts or sales from Small Business Saturday or American Express Card Member spending data.

# # #

Cosponsorship Authorization #25-35-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.