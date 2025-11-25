eXp Realty Sets New Standard for Consumer Advocacy

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a decisive move to lead the real estate industry in transparency and consumer protection. Effective December 1, eXp is proactively implementing enhanced disclosure standards and a new "Consumer Choice" framework, ensuring clients retain full transparency in an increasingly consolidated marketplace.

“The real estate landscape is evolving rapidly. We are seeing massive acquisitions of search portals by mortgage lenders and aggressive vertical integration,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “In this environment, silence is not an option. Transparency is not just good business, it is the foundation of public trust. Regardless of external regulatory debates, eXp is moving first. We are empowering our agents to lead with clarity, ensuring every consumer understands their rights and the financials of their transaction. This is how we protect the human relationship at the heart of real estate.”

While the industry debates disclosure requirements, eXp Realty is taking decisive action. The company is not waiting; eXp Realty is putting the consumer first at every turn by proactively implementing enhanced disclosure standards and launching a new "Consumer Choice" framework, effective December 1, 2025.

The “Consumer Choice in Your Real Estate Transaction” Form: Explicitly outlines the consumer's right to choose their ancillary providers.

Explicitly outlines the consumer's right to choose their ancillary providers. Full Referral Fee Disclosure: Expanding our existing practice of disclosing referral fees, new sections in our agreements provide even greater clarity for consumers.

eXp agents continually put clients first. With these upgraded tools, they are further empowered to demonstrate their fiduciary commitment, differentiating themselves through honesty and clarity. This forward-thinking approach solidifies eXp Realty as the platform for the future; where technology enables scale, but transparency drives connection. By leading with these disclosures, eXp provides its agents with a distinct competitive advantage: Trust.

In alignment with our commitment to agent empowerment and supporting the entire industry, the form will be openly available to agents, brokers, and consumers starting December 1, 2025.

