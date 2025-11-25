Lifestyle and Trends Expert Emily Foley Shares Her 2025 Family Gift Guide with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between kids, parents, grandparents, and everyone in between, finding the right gifts for all the different people on your list can feel overwhelming. That’s why this year’s holiday season is all about thoughtful, versatile ideas that fit every age, interest, and personality. Recently, Lifestyle and Trends Expert, Emily Foley, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share her top picks for the holiday season.

Micro-Collectibles Take Center Stage: Funko Bitty Pop! Countdown Calendar

One of the leading trends this year is the rise of micro-collectibles, with more families looking for gifts that celebrate fandoms in a big way, without taking up a lot of space!

The Funko Bitty Pop! Countdown Calendar has emerged as a go-to gift for collectors of all ages. The calendar opens to reveal a fun holiday experience, including miniature Bitty Pop! figures, display pieces, accessories, keychain cases, and pin cases. Its compact design allows fans to enjoy characters from Disney, Marvel, and other major pop culture properties in a small collectible format that can be displayed anywhere.

Cozy Home Gifts for the Whole Family: CHITA Living Recliner

Home-centered gifts remain a strong trend as families look for ways to relax and spend quality time together.

The Chita Living recliner is a top pick for 2025, built for a range of everyday moments, from watching movies and gaming to reading, working, or caring for a new baby. Key features include one-touch power recline, an integrated USB charging port, and easy-care options in both genuine and faux leather. Seasonal savings are currently available, offering shoppers added value during peak buying weeks. Just use the promo code CHITA11 to get an extra 15% off

Footwear That Fits Every Style: Famous Footwear



Shoes continue to be one of the most practical and personal gift categories for the holidays.

Famous Footwear is spotlighting a wide selection of styles from brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan, Frye & Co. and Birkenstock, making it easy to shop for everyone on your holiday gifting list. With more than 800 store locations, Famous.com, and same-day delivery powered by DoorDash, shoppers can conveniently find sneakers for teens, character shoes for kids, or boots perfect for those holiday parties this season.

Seasonal Treats for Pets: Minties Fresh Bites

Pet gifting continues to grow as families include their four-legged companions in holiday celebrations.

Minties Fresh Bites offer a low-calorie, soft and chewy treat option that dogs love. At just 7.5 calories per treat, they provide a guilt-free way to reward pets during busy holiday activities. Each treat includes five natural breath fresheners, helping keep pets’ breath fresh during close-up snuggles and holiday photos.

To learn more, you can follow Emily on Instagram at @EmilyLFoley

About Emily Foley

Emily L. Foley is a multi-platform journalist, TV personality, trend expert and social media correspondent. A former magazine editor, her writing has appeared in publications such as Allure, Marie Claire, Glamour, US Weekly and Instyle.com, and she specializes in beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment topics. Foley breaks down the latest beauty and fashion trends as a trend expert on television shows nationwide and is a brand representative on QVC. Foley also covers red carpets and entertainment events and serves as the Social Media Correspondent for Cosmoprof North America, the leading B2B beauty event in the country. Foley lives in Atlanta, GA with her husband, children and two cats, Hercules Mulligan and Gandalf the Grey.



