New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a business landscape where small and mid-sized companies often struggle to access high-level financial expertise, Brendan Morahan has emerged as one of the most trusted CPA and CFO advisors for growing businesses. As the founder of BPM CPA, Morahan delivers hands-on financial leadership, tax strategy, and full-service accounting—bringing enterprise-grade expertise to entrepreneurs who need it most.

Backed by a perfect 5.0 rating across 23 Google reviews, Morahan has earned recognition not only for his strategic insight but also for his responsiveness, professionalism, and commitment to long-term client success. Clients consistently describe him as knowledgeable, honest, efficient, and “100% recommended.”

A Modern Approach to Accounting and Advisory Services

Unlike many advisory firms that stop at strategy, Morahan provides an end-to-end suite of services—from planning to execution to compliance.

Tax Planning — and Full Tax Preparation & Filing

Morahan doesn’t just offer tax advice; he develops, implements, and executes tax strategies tailored to each client.

This includes:

Designing proactive tax plans





Optimizing structures to legally reduce liabilities





Preparing all required federal and state tax returns





Filing returns on behalf of clients





Guiding clients through compliance and tax-season readiness





This full-cycle approach ensures businesses don’t just talk strategy—they benefit from it in real financial savings.

Drive Growth

He helps businesses map out scalable financial strategies, streamline operations, and position themselves for long-term expansion through clearer financial visibility.

Maximize Profits

Through budgeting, forecasting, and analytic financial modeling, Morahan helps clients find hidden inefficiencies, improve margins, and build healthy bottom lines.

Reduce Taxes Throughout the Year

Because Morahan manages the entire tax process—from planning to preparation to filing—his clients stay ahead of liabilities instead of reacting to surprises.

Empowering SMBs With Corporate-Level Insight

Many small and mid-sized businesses operate without the benefit of strategic financial leadership. Morahan is changing that.

BPM CPA provides:

Comprehensive tax strategy, preparation, and filing





Monthly and annual accounting





Budgeting & cash-flow management





CFO-level business advisory





Data-driven financial analysis





A vetted network of business professionals





Proactive, ongoing support





Business owners gain the clarity and confidence typically reserved for companies with full in-house finance teams.

A Reputation Built on Trust and Execution

Client testimonials highlight the same themes over and over—professionalism, clarity, responsiveness, and real results:

“Young, energetic, responsive and smart.”





“Very professional and very efficient.”





“Brendan gave my company great tax advice.”





“He answered all the questions I had before doing my taxes.”





“100% recommended.”





Entrepreneurs trust him not just because he provides insight, but because he implements solutions, prepares the returns, and files them—removing the complexity and uncertainty from the financial side of their business.

Why Businesses Choose Brendan Morahan

Small and mid-sized companies often need more than an accountant—they need a strategist who can execute. Morahan combines:

Full-service CPA offerings





Comprehensive tax preparation & filing





Sophisticated CFO advisory





Personalized, hands-on support





A proactive mindset centered on long-term success





He’s not just reviewing books or offering suggestions—he’s providing real, actionable leadership that strengthens the financial health of every client he works with.

Looking Ahead

As businesses prioritize clarity, compliance, and long-term planning, Brendan Morahan continues to set the standard for modern small-business financial management. His blend of strategy, execution, and personal attention has positioned him as one of the leading CPA and CFO advisors for SMBs today.

For entrepreneurs seeking a partner who not only guides but implements, prepares, and files—Brendan Morahan is the CPA redefining what small-business financial leadership looks like.



